Caulfield offers to make charity donation if Hoban misses FAI Cup final

CORK CITY MANAGER John Caulfield fully expects Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban to feature in Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

For the fourth season in a row, City and the Lilywhites will clash in the decider at the Aviva Stadium, with the Leesiders aiming for their third consecutive triumph this weekend.

Cork City manager John Caulfield. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Hoban has emerged as an injury concern for Dundalk after hobbling out of Friday’s game against Bohemians, as the newly-crowned SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions rounded off a record-breaking campaign with a 1-1 draw at Dalymount Park.

Having landed awkwardly, the 27-year-old forward had to be replaced with 10 minutes of the game remaining. He later left the ground on crutches, with his ankle heavily strapped.

Hoban, who returned to the League of Ireland this year after spending two-and-a-half seasons in England, has been a revelation in his second spell with Dundalk. The Galway native — one of three nominees for the PFAI Player of the Year award — scored 29 league goals as Stephen Kenny’s side regained the Premier Division crown.

Losing Hoban for Sunday’s game would be a substantial blow to Dundalk. However, Caulfield has dismissed that prospect — to the extent that he offered to make a donation to Marymount Hospice if the country’s leading marksman doesn’t play.

When asked by The42 today at Cork City’s pre-match press conference if the potential absence of Hoban would reduce the size of the challenge facing his side, Caulfield said: “I’ll put it this way to you: I’ll give €100 to Marymount if he’s not playing.

“Will you match that? I’m saying he will play, you’re saying he won’t. Will we do that? There’s no question of him being missing on Sunday. Not a chance.”

Patrick Hoban leaving the field after picking up an injury in Dundalk's draw with Bohemians on Friday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Those sentiments were echoed by Cork City captain Conor McCormack, who’s also confident that he’ll be sharing the Lansdowne Road pitch with Hoban when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.

“There’s no way he’s not going to play,” McCormack said. “I’d be fully confident that he’ll play.”

John Caulfield is hopeful that he will have a full squad of players to choose from, although the holders have concerns over Karl Sheppard. Due to a hamstring injury, the winger hasn’t played since scoring in the semi-final replay win over Bohemians three weeks ago.

“We’re monitoring Karl,” said Caulfield. “Obviously he had a phenomenal semi-final. He’s back in training so we’ll give him every chance.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: