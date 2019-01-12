This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare finish strong to see off Cork and claim first McGrath Cup title in 11 years

Three points separated the sides in Miltown Malbay this afternoon.

By Derrick Lynch Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 4:33 PM
52 minutes ago 3,232 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4436900
Early season silverware for the Clare footballers.
Image: INPHO
Early season silverware for the Clare footballers.
Early season silverware for the Clare footballers.
Image: INPHO

Clare 1-9
Cork 0-9

Derrick Lynch reports from Miltown Malbay

CLARE CLINCHED THE 2019 McGrath Cup title with a three point win over Cork at a windswept Hennessey Memorial Park in Miltown Malbay this afternoon.

Gordon Kelly’s 8th minute goal proved the difference between the sides after the veteran found the net from distance in the 8th minute as his shot from 35 metres out deceived Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly and nestled in the top right corner.

It came after Cian Kiely had opened the scoring for the visitors to west Clare, landing a fine score with the outside of the left boot from the left wing after four minutes.

Both sides struggled with the conditions as a heavy mist descended, and when Cathal O’Connor pointed a free from 45 metres out, it left Clare 1-1 to 0-1 in front with 12 minutes on the clock. Cork dominated possession for the next 10 minutes of the game and were rewarded with two Stephen Sherlock frees to leave just a point between them with the half-time whistle looming.

Clare were playing with the breeze at their backs but guilty of some poor shooting in that opening period with a number of efforts dropping short into Kelly’s arms.

Cathal O’Connor struck another fine free from distance after a foul on Clare captain Gary Brennan and the Clondegad man was on the scoresheet himself just moments later to land Clare’s first point from play, and ensured they headed for the dressing room 1-3 to 0- 3 in front.

Brennan opened the second-half scoring with a curling effort from the right wing and Keelan Sexton was on target with a free from distance to leave Clare 1-5 to 0-3 in front.

Aaron Fitzgerald and Liam O'Donovan Cork's Liam O'Donovan in action against Clare's Aaron Fitzgerald. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Rebels responded with the next five scores as Damien Gore and Mark Collins landed one each from play and one each from frees before Eoghan McSweeney levelled the sides with a good score from play after 50 minutes.

Cork then lost midfielder James Fitzpatrick to the sin-bin after picking up a black card, and it was compounded moments later when Sexton landed another fine long range point against the breeze to give Clare back the lead.

Peter Kelleher levelled the sides once more as the game entered the closing ten minutes, but it was Clare who finished strongest with Sexton angling over the lead point before notching up his fourth moments later from a long range free to put the Banner in the driving seat. Dean Ryan rounded off the scoring late on as he was played through by Gary Brennan to fist over the bar and give Clare their 13th McGrath Cup title and a first since 2008.

Ronan McCarthy with Colm Collins Cork boss Ronan McCarthy with Clare manager Colm Collins.

Scorers for Clare: Keelan Sexton 0-4 (0-3f), Gordon Kelly 1-0, Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor (0-2f) 0-2 each, Dean Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Mark Collins 0-3 (0-2f), Stephen Sherlock (0-2f), Damien Gore (0-1f) 0-2 each, Eoghan McSweeney, Peter Kelleher 0-1 each.

Clare

1. Eamonn Tubridy (Doonbeg)

2. Kevin Harnett (Meelick)
3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)
21. Gordon Kelly (St Joseph’s Miltown)

6. Dean Ryan (Éire Óg)
20. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg)
17. Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

8. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)
9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
11. David O’Halloran (Éire Óg)
12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry-Ibrickane)

13. Gavin Cooney (Éire Óg)
14. Gary Brennan (Clondegad – captain)
15. Kieran Malone (St Joseph’s Miltown)

Subs

23. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Cooney (HT)
24. Sean O’Donoghue (Cooraclare) for O’Halloran (HT)
22. Gearoid O’Brien (Kilrush Shamrocks) for Malone (46)
18. Sean Collins (Cratloe) for Coughlan (55)
26. David Tubridy (Doonbeg) for Bohannan (55)

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
3. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
4. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Steven Cronin (Nemo Rangers – captain)

8. James Fitzpatrick (Carbery Rangers)
9. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
12. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)
15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Subs

25. Damien Gore (Kilmacbea) for Sherlock (41)
18. Nathan Walsh (Douglas) for Ryan (50)
17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (50)
26. Blake Murphy (Vincents) for Cronin (63)
20. Tadgh Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Kiely (60)

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Derrick Lynch
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    Leeds apologise to Derby over spy revelation after Bielsa admission
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    LEINSTER
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie