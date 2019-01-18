Star forward O'Sullivan takes over from sister to captain 11-time champions Cork

STAR FORWARD DOIREANN O’Sullivan will captain 11-time All-Ireland champions Cork in 2019, taking over from her sister Ciara.

24-year-old Doireann had a stellar 2018 in the Rebel red and with her club Mourneabbey, reaching two All-Ireland finals and winning a first All-Star award.

O’Sullivan steered the Clyda outfit to a first-ever All-Ireland senior club title with inspiring displays throughout their campaign but her player-of-the-match performance in the final was key.

On the inter-county scene, her monstrous point-scoring and free-taking caught the eye as Ephie Fitzgerald’s side returned to the All-Ireland final in Croke Park following their 2017 absence.

They had to settle for 11 All-Ireland titles in 14 years though as they were edged out by old foes Dublin on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-12.

Sisters: Ciara (left) and Doireann (right) O'Sullivan. Source: Sportsfile.

Since linking up with the senior panel in 2012, Doireann has won five All-Ireland titles and five Division 1 league titles.

She captained the Leesiders to their 2017 league crown in the absence of her older sister Ciara, who was travelling at the time. 2018 Player of the Year nominee and four-time All-Star Ciara has been captain since 2015, when she took the reins from Briege Corkery.

