Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?

THE 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards take place tonight, with plenty of coveted silverware and prestigious accolades to be handed out.

One of the most highly-anticipated awards is of course the TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year with a deadly Dublin duo and Cork’s captain in the running for the prize.

Lyndsey Davey, Sinéad Aherne and Ciara O'Sullivan.

Mick Bohan’s All-Ireland champions made it back-to-back titles in September with a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Cork, adding to their first-ever Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League crown and seventh Leinster title in-a-row in a stellar 2018.

Captain Sinéad Aherne and fellow star forward-turned-all-rounder Lyndsey Davey have both been recognised for their incredible exploits throughout with nominations.

Meanwhile, Ciara O’Sullivan got the nod from the All-Ireland finalists for her efforts.

But who of the three do you think deserves to scoop the honour tonight?

