Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?

Dublin duo Sinéad Aherne and Lyndsey Davey and Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan are in the running for the award.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
THE 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards take place tonight, with plenty of coveted silverware and prestigious accolades to be handed out.

One of the most highly-anticipated awards is of course the TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year with a deadly Dublin duo and Cork’s captain in the running for the prize.

poty Lyndsey Davey, Sinéad Aherne and Ciara O'Sullivan.

Mick Bohan’s All-Ireland champions made it back-to-back titles in September with a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Cork, adding to their first-ever Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League crown and seventh Leinster title in-a-row in a stellar 2018.

Captain Sinéad Aherne and fellow star forward-turned-all-rounder Lyndsey Davey have both been recognised for their incredible exploits throughout with nominations.

Meanwhile, Ciara O’Sullivan got the nod from the All-Ireland finalists for her efforts.

But who of the three do you think deserves to scoop the honour tonight?


