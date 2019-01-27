This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Cork and Fermanagh can't be separated in low-scoring affair

The home side went the entire first half without scoring from play.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,523 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4462269
Cork's Matthew Taylor got the game's only goal (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork's Matthew Taylor got the game's only goal (file pic).
Cork's Matthew Taylor got the game's only goal (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FERMANAGH: 0-8

CORK: 1-5

Declan Bogue reports from Brewster Park

THOSE PAYING the full whack of £19 in to this game may not have been able to believe their eyes as the home side went the entire first half without scoring from play, Conal Jones’ fourth minute free opening the scoring for Fermanagh, while after that Cork gradually took control and edged themselves into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead at the break.

It took just two minutes for Fermanagh to double their first half scoring tally as the second half got underway, Aidan Breen and Declan McCusker popping over scores from medium range.

That such deep-lying players were able to do so, was down to the depth of attack. In lay man’s terms, the home side had nobody up front in the first half. As in, nobody.

The odd thing was, neither did Cork as both pulled 15 men behind the ball, making a deeply unsatisfactory contest of football.

With a change of shape at the break, and then a second yellow card for Ruairi Deane, Fermanagh strung together a few points to go 0-7 to 0-5 up.

Just when they looked to have the visitors sussed, an Ian Maguire handpass slipped Matthew Taylor through and he hit the net.

Eight second half wides and two efforts dropping short for Rory Gallagher’s men said it all and they rescued a point in the final play of the game.

Ryan Jones managed to intercept a freekick and instantly kicked to brother Conal who took his offensive mark. A retreating Cork defender slapped the ball out of his hands so referee Anthony Nolan brought the ball in to a more advantageous position. Conal Jones nailed it, and the points were shared.

Scorers for Fermanagh: Conal Jones 0-3 (sf), Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker, Ciaran Corrigan, Daniel Teague 0-1 each, Sean Quigley 0-1 free

Scorers for Cork: Matthew Taylor 1-0, Luke Connolly 0-2, James Loughrey, Eoghan McSweeney 0-1 each, Damien Gore 0-1 (m)

FERMANAGH

1. Thomas Treacy (Devenish)

2. Jonny Cassidy (Enniskillen Gaels)
3. Che Cullen (Belnaleck)
4. Lee Cullen (Belnaleck)

5. Ultan Kelm (Erne Gaels)
6. James McMahon (Roslea Shamrocks)
7. Kane Connor (Belnaleck)

8. Eoin Donnelly (Coa O’Dwyers)
9. Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly Harps)

10. Aidan Breen (Tempo Maguires)
11. Declan McCusker (St Joseph’s)
12. Ciaran Corrigan (Maguiresbridge)

13. Daniel Teague (Maguiresbridge)
14. Conal Jones (Derrygonnelly Harps)
15. Kevin McDonnell (Irvinestown)

Subs:

23. Sean Quigley (Roslea) for McDonnell (23m)
22. Ryan Lyones (Erne Gaels) Connor (H-T)
20. Garvan Jones (Derrygonnelly Harps) for Teague (56m)
24. Darragh McGurn (Belnaleck) for McMahon (65m)
25. Shane McGullion (Derrygonnelly Harps) for McCusker (70m)

CORK

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarr’s)

5. James Loughrey (Mallow)
6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Ronan Toole (Eire Óg)

10. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)
11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Damian Gore (Kilmacabea)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehavan)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

22. Cillian O’Hanlon for Toole (52m)
25. Michael Hurley for B Hurley (52m)
24. John O’Rourke for D Gore (56m)
20. Liam O’Donovan for Loughrey (56m)
23. Sean White for McSweeney (67m)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

