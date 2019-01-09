Cork legends recommend key new roles and club changes in five-year football plan

CORK COUNTY BOARD have unveiled their five-year Gaelic football plan, which aims to improve the standards at club and inter-county level in the code.

The strategic plan, which will run up until 2024, will see the county making several key appointments including two games development administrators, a media relations officer and a high-performance director.

It also states a number of outcomes which it will aim to deliver in areas such as participation and performance across all levels of football in Cork. The plan seeks to address the apathy and “growing disconnect” between supporters and the county teams.

In addition, changes to the club championships will be made – including the immediate re-introduction of automatic relegation in all senior grades, plus a strictly-enforced fixtures calendar for adult footballers.

After a root and branch review of football in Cork, the document has been put together in response to a poor run of results in 2018 and in previous seasons.

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy, former All-Ireland winning captain Graham Canty and ex-managers Conor Counihan and Brian Cuthbert were part of the committee that formed the recommendations.

You can read the full report on the Cork GAA website.

