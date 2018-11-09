Here's the new jersey that Cork GAA teams will wear for the 2019 season

CORK HAVE BECOME the latest county to unveil a new jersey which they will wear for the 2019 season.

Source: O'Neills

Last month Cork announced a renewal of their sponsorship agreement with Chill Insurance. The new seven-figure deal will last up to end of the 2020 season and will cover Cork sides in both codes, with the new jersey released to coincide with the new agreement.

Cork’s hurlers will be bidding for a Munster senior three-in-a-row next year and aiming to improve on this year’s All-Ireland semi-final showing. Their 2019 league opener is scheduled to be a Division 1A tie away to Kilkenny on Sunday 27 January. Then their provincial championship round-robin series is set to commence with a clash against Tipperary on the weekend of 11-12 May.

Cork's Seamus Harnedy and Eoin Cadogan celebrate their Munster hurling triumph. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork’s footballers face a Munster championship opener against Tipperary or Limerick and will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2018 campaign which concluded with losses to Kerry and Tyrone. They are set to start out in the league away to Fermanagh on Sunday 27 January.

Last week All-Ireland champions Limerick revealed their new look jersey for the 2019 season, which will see them without a sponsor logo on the front for the first time since 1990. The official launch takes place tomorrow.

What do you think of the jersies? Let us know.

