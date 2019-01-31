Cork IT overcome Waterford IT to reach Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

CIT 0-15

WIT 0-9

Andrew Horgan reports from CIT Sports grounds

CORK INSTITUTE OF Technology are through to the quarter finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup as they defeated Waterford Institute of Technology 0-15 to 0-9 at CIT Sports grounds on Thursday night.

With both sides losing to DCU Dóchas Éireann in their opening game in Group C, they knew only a win would be good enough to qualify to the last eight of the tournament.

Waterford grabbed the first score of the game when Jack Prendergast spilt the uprights but that was quickly cancelled out by Andrew Coffey for the home side.

That would signal a period in play when the two teams would swap scores with Stephen Condon, who also missed a couple of dead-ball situations, twice firing over for Waterford IT while a brace of converted frees from Josh Beausang ensured CIT remained level at 0-3 to 0-3.

Waterford threatened to pull away from their opponents with a couple of well-taken scores as the first half drew to a close, but CIT responded emphatically with seven unanswered points to make it 0-10 to 0-5 at the beginning of the second period.

The visitors continued to battle as frees from Stephen Condon and goalkeeper Billy Nolan, either side of an over from Josh Beausang, kept them in touching distance with 10 minutes remaining, 0-11 to 0-8.

But CIT finished strongly and four superb frees from the accurate Beausang was enough to see them secure the win, which sets up a meeting with Mary Immaculate College Limerick in the quarters.

Elsewhere in Group B tonight, IT Carlow comfortably overcame Garda College 3-16 to 1-7, sending them through to the quarter finals.

DIT will join them in the last eight, after they overcame Maynooth 4-11 to 1-9 in Group D.

And finally, in Group A, UCD beat UL 3-8 to 0-15, however, they failed to overturn a 16-point scoring difference required to secure their spot in the quarters.

Scorers for CIT: J Beausang 0-9 (8f, 1 65), A Coffey and S Cummins 0-2 each, D Noonan and C Prunty 0-1 each.

WIT: S Condon 0-4 (3f), B Nolan 0-3 (3f), J Prendergast and S O’Gorman 0-1 each.

CIT: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig, Cork); Eoin Healy (Ballymartle, Cork), Daragh Fanning (Pallasgreen, Limerick), Kevin Galvin (Clara, Kilkenny); Daniel Harrington (Fr O’Neills, Cork), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside/Ballinnacourty, Waterford); John Good (Tracton, Cork), David Noonan (Glen Rovers, Cork); Brian Everard (St Mary’s, Cork), Ryan Walsh (Kanturk, Cork), Shane Cummins (Ballymartle, Cork); J Beausang (Russell Rovers, Cork), Andrew Coffey (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary), Eoin O’Shea (Eire Og, Cork).

Subs: Paul Geary (Ballymartle, Cork) for Eoin O’Shea (19), John Cooper (Eire Og, Cork) for Ryan Walsh (48), Niall Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Shane Cummins (61).

WIT: Billy Nolan (Roanmore, Waterford); Séadnaidh Smyth (Midleton, Cork), Owen McGrath (John Lockes, Kilkenny), Kevin Hassett (Drom and Inch, Tipperary); Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan, Kilkenny), Shane Ryan (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny), Robbie Flynn (Clonea Power, Waterford); Brandon Barrett (Causeway, Kerry), Michael Whelan (Carrick Davins, Tipperary); Stephen O’Gorman (Glanworth, Cork), Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro, Kilkenny), Shane Murphy (Glenmore, Kilkenny); Stephen Condon (Glanworth, Cork), Conor Hennessey (Tullogher, Kilkenny), Jack Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford).

Subs: Edmond O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Waterford) for Brandon Barrett (42), Adam Roche (Passage, Waterford) for Stephen O’Gorman (54).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.