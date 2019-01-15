This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11-time All-Ireland champions Cork set for first ever competitive outing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side will play two National League games at the main county grounds as part of double-header fixtures.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 3:29 PM
22 minutes ago 383 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4441260
The victorious Cork Ladies team after winning the 2016 All-Ireland.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
The victorious Cork Ladies team after winning the 2016 All-Ireland.
The victorious Cork Ladies team after winning the 2016 All-Ireland.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE CORK LADIES are set to make history next month as they prepare for their first ever competitive outing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the LGFA has announced.

The 11-time All-Ireland champions are scheduled to play two Lidl National Football League Division 1 fixtures at the county’s main grounds this year, starting with a clash against Tipperary on Saturday 23 February.

That historic fixture will form part of a double-header alongside their male counterparts, who will take on Meath in Division 2 of the Allianz League in the same venue at 7pm.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges will line out for their second game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 16 March, with Donegal providing the opposition in what will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

That fixture will also be part of a double-header and precede’s the men’s fixture between the same counties. 

The Cork camogie team has played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the past and there have been repeated calls for the Cork ladies to be given that opportunity.

Speaking ahead of last year’s ladies and men’s Munster finals between Cork and Kerry, Cork’s ladies selector James Masters said it would be a “missed opportunity” not to arrange a double-header of the provincial deciders.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh The Cork Ladies will play at the main county grounds during the National League. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s a real pity that some great players for Cork who have had such decorated careers, haven’t set foot in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he said at the time.

The LGFA says they have been in close consultation with the Cork county board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in recent weeks about organising these historic fixtures for the Cork Ladies.

It follows on from the recent announcement that reigning Lidl NFL Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin will also play two ‘double-headers’ at Croke Park on 2 February and 23 February, against Donegal and Mayo respectively.

The LGFA has also revealed that they are working on confirming a number of other double-header fixtures, and will reveal the full list of confirmed games later this week.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    'I'd be amazed if Daryl Murphy doesn't come back into the Ireland squad'
    Irish international Megan Campbell nearing end of injury hell
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville
    Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie