11-time All-Ireland champions Cork set for first ever competitive outing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE CORK LADIES are set to make history next month as they prepare for their first ever competitive outing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the LGFA has announced.

The 11-time All-Ireland champions are scheduled to play two Lidl National Football League Division 1 fixtures at the county’s main grounds this year, starting with a clash against Tipperary on Saturday 23 February.

That historic fixture will form part of a double-header alongside their male counterparts, who will take on Meath in Division 2 of the Allianz League in the same venue at 7pm.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges will line out for their second game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 16 March, with Donegal providing the opposition in what will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

That fixture will also be part of a double-header and precede’s the men’s fixture between the same counties.

The Cork camogie team has played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the past and there have been repeated calls for the Cork ladies to be given that opportunity.

Speaking ahead of last year’s ladies and men’s Munster finals between Cork and Kerry, Cork’s ladies selector James Masters said it would be a “missed opportunity” not to arrange a double-header of the provincial deciders.

The Cork Ladies will play at the main county grounds during the National League. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s a real pity that some great players for Cork who have had such decorated careers, haven’t set foot in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he said at the time.

The LGFA says they have been in close consultation with the Cork county board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in recent weeks about organising these historic fixtures for the Cork Ladies.

It follows on from the recent announcement that reigning Lidl NFL Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin will also play two ‘double-headers’ at Croke Park on 2 February and 23 February, against Donegal and Mayo respectively.

The LGFA has also revealed that they are working on confirming a number of other double-header fixtures, and will reveal the full list of confirmed games later this week.

