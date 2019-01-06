This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork hit 3 goals in 16-point win over Limerick to set up McGrath Cup final against Clare

Brian Hurley, Paul Walsh and Ian Maguire all hit the net for the Rebels.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 4:26 PM
39 minutes ago 1,980 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4425888
Ian Maguire bagged Cork's third goal this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ian Maguire bagged Cork's third goal this afternoon.
Ian Maguire bagged Cork's third goal this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork 3-15
Limerick 0-7

Denis Hurley reports from Rathkeale

TWO GOALS EARLY in the second half were decisive in helping Cork to ease past Limerick in today’s McGrath Cup semi-final at Rathkeale.

The holders led by 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time, Brian Hurley with a first-half goal for them, and the opening minutes after the resumption brought a pair of green flags, debutant Paul Walsh and captain Ian Maguire both netting.

While Limerick might have had a goal of their own in response immediately after that as Kieran Daly fashioned a chance, good Conor Dennehy defending denied him and Cork’s passage to the final against Clare was never in danger of being obstructed.

Ronan McCarthy’s side had ten scorers in all, with just one point from a dead ball. That came from Brian Hurley and in the first half a goal and a point from him had helped to open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead by the 14th minute.

However, the fine free-taking of Limerick’s Seán McSweeney kept the home side in touch and a long-range effort from him just before half-time ensured that there were just three points in it at the break.

They were never given a chance to eat further into the deficit though, with Cork building on the goals with a flurry of points as subs Tadhg Corkery, James Fitzpatrick and Eoghan McSweeney were on target and Damien Gore added his second.

Scorers for Cork: Brian Hurley 1-3 (0-1 free), Ian Maguire 1-2, Paul Walsh 1-1, Ruairí Deane, Damien Gore 0-2 each, Tadhg Corkery, Kevin Crowley, James Fitzpatrick, Eoghan McSweeney, James Loughrey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Seán McSweeney 0-5 (frees), Tommy Griffin, Kieran Daly 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarr’s)
3. James Loughrey (Mallow)
19. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Kevin Crowley (Milstreet)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
7. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)
12. Seán White (Clonakilty)
24. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)
15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Crowley (20, injured)
23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for Seán White (half-time, injured)
18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket) for Loughrey (45)
21. James Fitzpatrick (Carbery Rangers) for O’Hanlon (53)
17. Peter Murphy (Bandon) for Flahive (54)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Michael Donovan (Galbally)
3. Seán O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen)
4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)
6. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)
22. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)

10. Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)
11. Seán McSweeney (St Kieran’s)
12. Mike Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
14. Adam Kearns (St Senan’s)
24. Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

25. Davy Lyons (Adare) for Daly (44)
19. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins) for Pallasgreen (44)
15. Stephen Keeley (Adare) for Fitzgibbon (50)
26. Jamie Lee (Newcastle West) for Liston (61)
20. Luke Murphy (Monaleen) for Maher (61)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

