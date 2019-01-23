Four league debuts in Cork side to open campaign in Fermanagh

Eoghan McSweeney breaks clear during the McGrath Cup semi-final against Limerick.

CORK BOSS RONAN McCarthy has named four competition debutants in his starting line-up for the opening round National Football League meeting with Fermanagh in Brewster Park (throw-in 2pm, Sunday).

Corner backs Kevin O’Donovan and Conor Dennehy earn their first senior start for the Rebels.

In the forward line, the new faces are in the 11 shirt with Knocknagree’s Eoghan McSweeney and corner forward Damien Gore of Kilmacabea.

Cork will name their subs for the trip to the Lakeland county on Thursday evening.

Cork team v Fermanagh (NFL Div 2)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)

5. James Loughrey (Mallow)

6. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

10. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

