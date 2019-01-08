This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork ring the changes for McGrath Cup final after 17-point win against Limerick

Cork take on Clare in the final of the 2018 McGrath Cup on Saturday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 10:45 PM
Limerick's Padraig Scanlan and Ian Maguire of Cork in action last weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK MANAGER RONAN McCarthy has named his team to face Clare in the final of the McGrath Cup on Saturday afternoon in Miltown-Malbay [throw-in 2pm].

His side defeated Limerick 3-15 to 0-7 in Rathkeale on Sunday, with Brian Hurley, Paul Walsh and Ian Maguire finding the back of the net and Peter Murphy, Aidan Browne, James Fitzpatrick and Eoghan McSweeney all coming on off the bench.

Clare saw off the challenge of Waterford in the final four, Colm Collins’ men securing a 1-17 to 1-6 win in Ballinacourty to set up a repeat of last year’s McGrath Cup decider.

Cork team to play Clare:

1. Chris Kelly (Eire Og)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
3. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
4. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Steven Cronin (Nemo Rangers) Captain

8. James Fitzpatrick (Carbery Rangers)
9. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
12. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)
15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Substitutes:

16. Mark White (Clonakilty)
17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
18. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)
19. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)
20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)
21. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
22. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
23. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)
24. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)
25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

