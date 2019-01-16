This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late goal rescues victory for title holders as Kerry-Cork football semi-final ties in store in Munster

The quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí took place in the province today.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4444074
Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich was the hero for PS Chorca Dhuibhne this afternoon.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich was the hero for PS Chorca Dhuibhne this afternoon.
Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich was the hero for PS Chorca Dhuibhne this afternoon.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BOTH CORN UÍ Mhuirí (Munster PPS U19AFC) semi-finals will be Kerry-Cork affairs, but only after holders Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne squeezed through against St Flannan’s College today.

At Killeedy, the Dingle school trailed as the final minute of normal time dawned, but Ruairí Ó Beaglaioch was on hand to get a vital goal for a 1-5 to 1-3 win.

Darren O’Brien’s goal helped the Ennis school to lead by 1-2 to 0-3 at half-time, Emmet McMahon and Philip Talty on target too. Cathal Ó Beaglaioch and Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh had Corca Dhuibhne level in a low-scoring second half but Kevin Keane responded to put Flannan’s ahead once more. Unfortunately for them, it was not to be their day.

In the semi-final, they will face St Francis College, Rochestown, who were 3-8 to 1-10 winners over Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm in Ballygarvan.

Early goals from Adam Cantwell and Adam Hennessy, both set up by Alan O’Hare, had ‘Roco’ – the last Cork school to reach the final, in 2015 – comfortable early on, but Ballincollig responded well and Seán McCarthy’s goal was the centre-piece of their revival, 2-3 to 1-5 the half-time score.

Rochestown had the breeze in the second half and they pushed ahead again through Hennessy and Conor Russell, with Cantwell’s second goal opening up a six-point advantage. Evan Dodd and Evan Cooke scored as Coláiste Choilm once more came back to within a point, but three late Russell points ensured Rochestown advanced.

The other all-Cork clash with won by Clonakilty Community College, who saw off Bandon’s Hamilton High School by 1-7 to 0-5 in Newcestown.

Clon led by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time after playing with the wind and though Billy Murphy and Fionn Herlihy had Bandon ahead on the resumption, they didn’t score again.

JP Eady and Brian White – brother of Cork stars Seán and Mark – were on hand as Clon pushed ahead and Ciarán O’Neill’s late goal made sure of victory.

Killarney’s St Brendan’s College will oppose Clonakilty in the last four following a 2-17 to 3-9 win against Tralee CBS at Lewis Road in Killarney.

Conor Hayes had an early goal for Tralee and when Seán Quilter fired home another one it was 2-3 to 0-4, but ‘the Sem’ fought back well before half-time, with Ryan O’Grady netting and Paul O’Shea among the point-scorers as they led by 1-9 to 2-5 at half-time.

They pushed further clear early in the second half and Emmet O’Shea’s goal on the three-quarter mark made it 2-15 to 2-8.

Tralee sub Darragh Reen did get a goal in the closing stages but Killarney weren’t to be denied.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie