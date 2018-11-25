This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win today's Connacht and Munster senior club football finals?

Galway, Mayo, Kerry and Clare clubs have aspirations of glory.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 6:30 AM
50 minutes ago 349 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4349837
Dillon, Sice, Buckley and Cleary all in action in today's provincial finals.
Image: INPHO
Dillon, Sice, Buckley and Cleary all in action in today's provincial finals.
Dillon, Sice, Buckley and Cleary all in action in today's provincial finals.
Image: INPHO

THE FIRST PAIR of provincial senior club football titles in 2018 are up for grabs this afternoon.

In Castlebar it will be the meeting of Galway’s Corofin and Mayo’s Ballintubber in the Connacht decider while in Limerick there will be a showdown between Kerry’s Dr Crokes and Clare’s St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay. 

The Connacht decider is a repeat of the 2014 meeting between the clubs which saw Corofin win out by nine points in Ballintubber’s solitary final appearance to date. 

Corofin are the dominant force out west, top of the roll of honour with eight crowns and aiming to clinch three-in-a-row today.

It’s a similar tale of experience clashing with novelty in Munster. This is fresh ground that St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay are breaking, the Clare club contesting their maiden final.

In contrast Dr Crokes are old hands at this business. Today is their seventh Munster final this decade and they have collected four titles in that time frame. They start as the strong favourites.

But what two clubs do you think will be celebrating today? Let us know.


Poll Results:






