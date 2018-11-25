Poll: Who do you think will win today's Connacht and Munster senior club football finals?

Dillon, Sice, Buckley and Cleary all in action in today's provincial finals.

THE FIRST PAIR of provincial senior club football titles in 2018 are up for grabs this afternoon.

In Castlebar it will be the meeting of Galway’s Corofin and Mayo’s Ballintubber in the Connacht decider while in Limerick there will be a showdown between Kerry’s Dr Crokes and Clare’s St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay.

The Connacht decider is a repeat of the 2014 meeting between the clubs which saw Corofin win out by nine points in Ballintubber’s solitary final appearance to date.

Corofin are the dominant force out west, top of the roll of honour with eight crowns and aiming to clinch three-in-a-row today.

It’s a similar tale of experience clashing with novelty in Munster. This is fresh ground that St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay are breaking, the Clare club contesting their maiden final.

In contrast Dr Crokes are old hands at this business. Today is their seventh Munster final this decade and they have collected four titles in that time frame. They start as the strong favourites.




