Duffus open to League of Ireland return as Oldham absence continues

Courtney Duffus at Waterford last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COURTNEY DUFFUS HASN’T ruled out the prospect of playing in the League of Ireland again this season.

Having been Waterford’s leading goalscorer in 2018, he returned to Oldham Athletic when his loan spell concluded at the end of the SSE Airtricity League campaign.

Duffus has been eligible to play for Oldham again since the turn of the year, but he has yet to feature in the first-team squad since re-joining the League Two club.

“I just want to be playing again,” the 23-year-old striker told The42. “For reasons I can’t really control, it’s not happening for me at the minute at Oldham. I’m just keeping my head down and working hard in training.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Duffus scored 10 times in 25 Premier Division outings for a Waterford side who finished in fourth place in their first season in the top flight for a decade.

The Cheltenham-born player is understood to have been the subject of an approach from Cork City, while Waterford are also said to be interested in bringing him back to the RSC.

Duffus celebrates after scoring for Ireland in a 2017 Euro U21 qualifier against Serbia. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Oldham, who recently shocked Premier League outfit Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup, sit in 11th place in League Two. Pete Wild took over as caretaker manager of the club last month following the sacking of Frankie Bunn.

“I’ve heard about interest from clubs but it depends on what Oldham have in mind for me,” said Duffus. “Whether it’s at Oldham or not, I’d just like to be playing again by the end of January and proving what I can do.

“If it allows me to get back on the pitch again, of course I’d be happy to go back to Ireland. We’ll see what happens from here.”

Duffus joined Oldham from Everton for an undisclosed fee in July 2017. He moved to Boundary Park on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

