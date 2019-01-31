This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland U21 striker joins Yeovil Town despite League of Ireland interest

The League Two club have signed Courtney Duffus on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 6:32 PM
10 minutes ago 330 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4470780
Courtney Duffus is now a Yeovil Town player.
Image: Yeovil Town FC
Courtney Duffus is now a Yeovil Town player.
Courtney Duffus is now a Yeovil Town player.
Image: Yeovil Town FC

COURTNEY DUFFUS HAS ended an unhappy spell at Oldham Athletic by joining fellow League Two side Yeovil Town.

The former Ireland U21 striker, who was understood to be a target for Cork City and Shamrock Rovers, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Somerset club.

Duffus spent the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season on loan at Waterford, ending the campaign as their leading goalscorer after netting 10 times in 25 Premier Division games.

However, the 23-year-old former Everton trainee hasn’t played since returning to England, having fallen out of favour at Oldham.

“I just want to be playing again,” the Cheltenham-born striker told The42 earlier this month. “For reasons I can’t really control, it’s not happening for me at the minute at Oldham. I’m just keeping my head down and working hard in training.”

Yeovil Town manager Darren Wray, whose side are in 21st place in League Two, three points above the relegation zone, said: “Courtney has been on my radar for a long time.

“With the links we had at Everton that at the time saw Shane Duffy, John Lundstram and Liam Walsh arrive, Courtney was a target on the same list.

“With his attributes and the way he plays, I’m sure he can become a fans’ favourite and a very successful signing at this football club.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    IRELAND
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England
    ENGLAND
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    Tuilagi gets first Six Nations start since 2013 in England team to face Ireland
    Lineout leader Devin Toner remains a key figure for Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie