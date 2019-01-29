This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just shovel food down my throat': Lawes bulks up for Ireland challenge

The England forward has put on over a stone after a back injury limited the work he could do in the gym.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 1:01 AM
33 minutes ago 366 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4464177
Lawes speaking to the media at England's camp in Portugal yesterday.
Image: Getty Images
Lawes speaking to the media at England's camp in Portugal yesterday.
Lawes speaking to the media at England's camp in Portugal yesterday.
Image: Getty Images

COURTNEY LAWES HAS spent the winter adding more than a stone of muscle to his athletic frame in advance of what promises to be a physical contest against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The England forward is now back to full fitness after a back injury earlier in the season and has bulked up to just over 18 stone after ‘eating whatever I want’ and doing ‘a load of weights’.

Lawes revealed he struggles to put on size regardless of what he eats — “it’s just genetics” — and lost a lot of muscle when he was unable to lift weights for six weeks during his layoff with a bulging disc last November. 

The injury forced the 29-year-old to miss England’s opening Autumn Test against South Africa, but he came back to feature in the games against the All Blacks, Japan and Australia, while building up his minutes again with Northampton.

It means Lawes is in prime condition ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations opener in Dublin, where he will hope to win his 71st international cap.

“After my back injury I’ve managed get my weight back on again and I’m feeling strong so I’m ready to go,” he said, at England’s camp in the Algarve yesterday.

If I get the opportunity I’ll look forward to getting out there and putting in some tackles.

“Any weight that I can put on is only going to help me. I struggle to put size on and my fat never goes up regardless of what I eat. It’s not ideal when you want to be 117kg and you can’t get past 115kg. It’s just genetics. A bit bigger would be great, but I can work at my weight of 115kg.

“As soon as I start running my weight just falls off. I can’t put on size unless I do a load of weights and eat a load of stuff. You get an opportunity to do that in England camp so hopefully, I’ll put on a bit more, but I’m around the right weight now.”

Lawes adds: “I just eat whatever. It doesn’t really matter what it is. We do meal counts in terms of your fat percentage and mine never go up, no matter what I eat, so I just pile into whatever I can.

France v England - NatWest Six Nations - Stade de France Lawes has put on over a stone in recent weeks. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I try to eat as many calories as I can. I don’t count the calories, I just shovel food down my throat. I’ve put on just over a stone since the Autumn.

“I couldn’t do weights for six weeks because of my back and it wasn’t good — I’d got pretty thin. I certainly feel the difference in terms of hitting and being able to get through contact a bit easier. Now I feel that I can take on that role of stopping people.” 

With Brad Shields in a race to be fit after a side strain, Lawes is an option for Eddie Jones at blindside flanker, while Jack Clifford has flown home after suffering a head injury in training.

The England pack will look to gain the upper-hand at the set-piece and at the breakdown on Saturday evening, while there will likely be a big onus on stopping Ireland’s half-backs, Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray, dictating proceedings.

Lawes, known for his fearsome tackling, may just be tasked with disrupting Sexton and Murray. 

“I’m not the kind of person who randomly takes someone out,” he says. “It’s fine lines.

“But if I am trying to get to the half-back before he passes and my head goes down before he has passed, then I am going to make the shot regardless of what the ref says.

“But I’m not going to be taking any risks at the weekend, for sure. I’m going to stay in the system. My first priority is getting our forward pack on the front foot. After that is when Sexton comes into the game.” 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    IRELAND
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Neil Warnock admits he considered retirement following Emiliano Sala disappearance
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie