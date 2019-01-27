This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More misery for Coutinho as Messi marks Barcelona return in style

The ex-Liverpool star has been a big disappointment since joining the Blaugrana a year ago and he once again failed to shine in the win at Girona

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 5:49 PM
16 minutes ago 1,459 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462389
Philippe Coutinho has struggled since his lucrative move from Liverpool to Barcelona.
Philippe Coutinho has struggled since his lucrative move from Liverpool to Barcelona.
Philippe Coutinho has struggled since his lucrative move from Liverpool to Barcelona.

ANOTHER WIN FOR Barcelona, another goal for La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi…and another wayward performance from Philippe Coutinho.

There was little new as the champions beat Girona 2-0 at Montilivi, not Miami – where La Liga wanted this game to take place – maintaining their five point lead on Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Barcelona missed the skill and speed of Ousmane Dembele, but the Frenchman’s injury pain is, in theory, Coutinho’s gain, so the Brazilian started another match up front with Messi and Luis Suarez.

Instead of grasping the opportunity with both hands, Coutinho missed two one-on-one chances and at times was more of a hindrance than a help.

The playmaker is in a black hole of bad form and low confidence at the moment, which manifested itself in his weak effort when sent through on goal by Messi after 15 minutes.

Barcelona were already leading after Nelson Semedo drilled home a loose ball and Coutinho should have made things comfortable for the champions.

Messi produced one of his eye-of-the-needle passes to send Coutinho in on goal and the Brazilian attempted a low effort which Bono kept out.

If he was in good form Coutinho might have opted for something different, or even finished in the same way but with more conviction.

It was a limp attempt from a player who seems to be sinking under the weight of his €160 million (£142m) transfer fee and the demand that he become Barcelona’s new Andres Iniesta.

That was the plan when Barcelona signed him from Liverpool a year ago, but after a decent start to life in Catalonia, he has failed to take off.

Operating on the left of the attack there were a couple of occasions where it just seemed like Coutinho was in the way, the third-wheel, as Messi and Jordi Alba tried to link up on the left.

The connection between Messi and Alba has long been a source of Barcelona joy and as they tried to combine in the second half Coutinho had to scurry out of the way.

With Girona down to 10 men, Dembele’s absence was even more of a pain for Barcelona. The winger would have been able to stretch the hosts’ defence and take advantage of the extra space after Bernardo Espinosa’s red card.

Coutinho was not involved in Barcelona’s second goal either, with Suarez playing through Alba, who squared for Messi.

The Argentine maestro beat Girona goalkeeper Bono with a delectable chip, marking his return to the starting-line up in predictable fashion.

The forward’s minutes are being managed carefully by Ernesto Valverde this season, in a bid to keep him fresh for the sharp end of the season.

Messi was on the bench last weekend against Leganes and only appeared for the final half hour, while he was rested completely for the 2-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat by Sevilla on Wednesday.

The No 10’s contributions were crucial as Barcelona triumphed in the derby, with Coutinho spurning another fine chance after being played in by Suarez at the end, taking it round Bono but seeing his effort blocked.

With Messi delivering so consistently, Barcelona can afford to have a couple of players misfiring, but Coutinho is becoming a bigger and bigger problem. One that can be shoved aside, albeit not resolved, when Dembele returns.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie