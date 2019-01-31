This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph

The Catalan club’s 6-1 victory overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 12:10 AM
Barcelona's stars celebrate.
PHILIPPE COUTINHO THANKED Lionel Messi for allowing him to take a confidence-boosting penalty as Barcelona hammered Sevilla to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Coutinho has endured a difficult season with Ousmane Dembele seemingly preferred by Ernesto Valverde, but the France winger’s hamstring injury has opened a spot in Barca’s attack.

And Coutinho grabbed his chance with both hands in Wednesday’s second leg, scoring twice as Barca heaped more Copa del Rey misery on Sevilla, whom they battered 5-0 in last year’s final.

Barca’s 6-1 victory overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg when Messi was rested by Valverde, but the captain was in inspirational form at Camp Nou.

And when Messi was fouled by Quincy Promes he allowed Coutinho to step up to beat Juan Soriano and get the rout up and running, with former Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Sergi Roberto and Messi himself also on target.

“The penalty has come naturally,” Coutinho told Barca TV. ”Leo’s gesture shows how great it is.

“Thanks to Leo, for letting me kick the penalty, that’s good for the confidence of the group.

“We knew that to overcome, we had to be involved from the beginning.”

Barca join Real Betis and Valencia in the semi-finals, with either Real Madrid or Girona to join them on Thursday.

