Cowboys beat Buccaneers to seal NFC East title

THE DALLAS COWBOYS clinched the NFC East title with a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Coming off a surprising 23-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Cowboys (9-6) returned to their winning ways against the Bucs.

While the defense had an off day, yielding 336 passing yards to Jameis Winston, the Cowboys offense was quietly effective. Quarterback Dak Prescott was on target all day, completing 20-of-25 passes for 161 yards, including a perfectly placed short touchdown pass to Michael Gallup.

Prescott also rushed for a short touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott had 18 carries for 85 yards.

After a 3-5 start, the Cowboys have now won six of seven, thanks in part to the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper, but also because of better play from Prescott.

The Cowboys have now won 20 NFC East championships since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Of course, they have their eyes on a much bigger prize — the NFC championship. For all the franchise’s success, the Cowboys have not played in the Super Bowl since 1996.

