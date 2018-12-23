This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 December, 2018
Cowboys beat Buccaneers to seal NFC East title

After a 3-5 start, the Dallas Cowboys have now won six of seven, thanks in large part Dak Prescott and the acquisition of WR Amari Cooper.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 10:25 PM
50 minutes ago 529 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412903
Dak Prescott.
Dak Prescott.
Dak Prescott.

THE DALLAS COWBOYS clinched the NFC East title with a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Coming off a surprising 23-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Cowboys (9-6) returned to their winning ways against the Bucs.

While the defense had an off day, yielding 336 passing yards to Jameis Winston, the Cowboys offense was quietly effective. Quarterback Dak Prescott was on target all day, completing 20-of-25 passes for 161 yards, including a perfectly placed short touchdown pass to Michael Gallup. 

Prescott also rushed for a short touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott had 18 carries for 85 yards.

After a 3-5 start, the Cowboys have now won six of seven, thanks in part to the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper, but also because of better play from Prescott.

The Cowboys have now won 20 NFC East championships since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Of course, they have their eyes on a much bigger prize — the NFC championship. For all the franchise’s success, the Cowboys have not played in the Super Bowl since 1996.

