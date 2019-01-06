This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'

Newport County striker and Carlow native Padraig Amond relives last year’s FA Cup goal against Spurs and hopes another is on the cards against Leicester City this weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
46 minutes ago 879 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4424160
Carlow's Padraig Amond scores against Tottenham ins last year's FA Cup tie to give Newport County the lead.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Carlow's Padraig Amond scores against Tottenham ins last year's FA Cup tie to give Newport County the lead.
Carlow's Padraig Amond scores against Tottenham ins last year's FA Cup tie to give Newport County the lead.
Image: Andrew Matthews

WHEN PADRAIG AMOND returned to his home town of Carlow last summer, he was bombarded by the locals who only wanted to talk about one thing – his FA Cup goal against Tottenham.

The 30-year-old Irishman and former Shamrock Rovers ace made headlines around the world 12 months ago with the most famous goal of his career to date.

Amond struck for Newport County in their fourth-round tie with Spurs and while Harry Kane levelled the game with a late equaliser, it still earned the Welsh side a lucrative Wembley replay.

A year on, he is still more than happy to retell the story and he will have the chance to make more memories when he returns to FA Cup action against Premier League opposition this afternoon.

Source: The Emirates FA Cup/YouTube

County host Leicester City at Rodney Parade this evening with the forward charged with delivering the goods again.

“I never get sick talking about that Tottenham goal,” he explains. “I love it and if people want to keep feeding my ego, then that’s great.

When I went back to Carlow in the summer, that was all people spoke to me about. Football is a sport that’s universally loved.

“Even if you’re one of the few that doesn’t like it, there are some teams everyone knows. Spurs is one and I can say I scored against them in a competitive game. I can remember it all so clearly.

Robbie Willmott crossed it in, Kieran Trippier jumped in front of me, and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down. It’s so hard to explain.

“At half time, the cameras were running after me, but when I got into the changing room I went to the toilet and just had a little smile to myself.

“I wanted to enjoy the moment we were 1-0 up against Tottenham. If we’d held on it would probably have been up there with the biggest FA Cup shocks of all time.

“It was an unbelievable moment and hopefully I can have another one against Leicester.”

Newport County v Colchester United - Sky Bet League Two - Rodney Parade Padraig Amond celebrates with Jamille Matt during a game against Colchester United last year. Source: EMPICS Sport

Amond has always been a man who loves the big occasion. In 2009 he faced Cristiano Ronaldo with Shamrock when the Irish side hosted Real Madrid at Tallaght Stadium.

Karim Benzema scored the winner that day in a 1-0 Real victory. In his time with Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, he also went head-to-head with a Porto outfit which featured Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, and Hulk.

It means he has no reason to fear Leicester, insisting Newport can cause another shock.

“There probably aren’t many League Two players who have played against some of the guys I have, but in any one-off game you have nothing to lose,” he explains.

“There was a big hullabaloo when I played against Real. It was Ronaldo’s debut. We played with the footballs Madrid use in the Spanish league, not the normal Irish ones.

Our captain went up for the coin toss and was told whichever way it fell, Madrid could pick ends.

“I remember before the game Madrid’s team sheet came in. Our manager Michael O’Neill – who is Northern Ireland manager now – was going through their side and picking out who was marking who.

“All we could think was -’Wow’. There was a big long name next to No. 5 and we couldn’t figure out who it was. Michael told us it was probably a young kid, likely a centre-half from the academy.

We walked out on to the pitch and it turned out it was Pepe! They’d written his full name on the sheet.

“He’d been banned for 10 games for kicking lumps out of a fellow against Deportivo. He was a pretty daunting opponent.

“Benzema scored in the 87th minute and they beat us 1-0. It was an unbelievable experience and it was the same when I played Porto with Pacos.

“I was 22 at the time and I went into it a bit blind, but we drew 3-3 even though they had Falcao, Hulk and James.

“The experiences I’ve had in big games still help me and they will do so again this weekend.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo made his Real Madrid debut during a pre-season friendly against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The striker has scored 14 goals for Newport this season and has no plans to return to Ireland for now having taken up the offer of a one-year contract extension in South Wales.

“There is no pressure on us against Leiceser. We’re the only ones who think we can get a result, but I hope they come and play a full-strength side,” he said.

“I want to test myself against the best like Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Kasper Schmeichel.

“The Leicester story is the best one in football – I don’t think it will ever be beaten. For them to win the Premier League was just remarkable.

“They’ve still got world-class players and now we get to play against them which is fantastic.”

Words: Alex Bywater.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    LEINSTER
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    ULSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    LEO CULLEN
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie