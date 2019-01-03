This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bellamy 'categorically refutes' bullying claims and stands down from Cardiff role

Cardiff City’s U18 coach has released a statement, temporarily resigning as the club investigates.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 10:36 AM
Bellamy: 'I fully expect to return to my coaching role.'
Image: Simon Galloway
Bellamy: 'I fully expect to return to my coaching role.'
Bellamy: 'I fully expect to return to my coaching role.'
Image: Simon Galloway

CRAIG BELLAMY HAS temporarily stepped down from his youth coaching role at Cardiff City as the club investigates bullying claims made against him.

The former Wales and Liverpool striker had been working with the U18 side, having retired as a player in 2014.

An investigation is underway after reports of a complaint about Bellamy’s alleged treatment of a young player, who has since left Cardiff City.

The 39-year-old Cardiff native “categorically refutes” the allegations, and has released a statement confirming his temporary departure.

“I am aware of allegations that have been made against me via the media,” he wrote.

“I understand the need for Cardiff City to undertake a full investigation in my response to these allegations and — at my own suggestion — I have temporarily removed myself from my coaching position in order to co-operate fully with the club’s inquiry.

“Obviously, I am saddened both by the allegations and the manner in which they were made and I categorically refute them. 

“I fully expect to return to my coaching role and have sought legal advice as to my position. I will be making no further comment until the full investigation by the club has concluded.”

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo is leading the investigation, as Premier League manager Neil Warnock stated when he was asked for a comment on the matter after his side’s defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Day. 

“Ken Choo, the chief exec, is dealing with this. It’s not in my remit. I don’t know anything about it.”

Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Cardiff City v Reading - Cardiff City Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Bellamy, now a regular pundit with Sky Sports, has lined out for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle before finishing his career in 2014 at his hometown club.

He was key to their Premier League promotion in 2013, and scored 19 goals in 78 games during his international career.

