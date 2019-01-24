This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster scrum-half Casey ready for big chance after 14-month injury hell

Now in his second year in the province’s academy, Casey hopes to kick on during the U20 Six Nations.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,830 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4450518

WHEN IRELAND RUN out at Musgrave Park for their U20 Six Nations opener next Friday night, nobody in green will have waited as patiently for the opportunity than Craig Casey.

The Munster scrum-half was in contention for last year’s championships but was cruelly denied the chance to represent Noel McNamara’s Ireland when he suffered another injury setback, not long after making his return from knee surgery.

Craig Casey Ireland's Craig Casey. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A procedure to remove an ingrown hair on his back presented further complications and just when the 19-year-old was getting back to full fitness during pre-season with Munster, he tore the meniscus in his other knee.

Casey had undergone three operations in the space of a 14-month period, but credits the support systems in place at Munster for keeping him in a positive frame of mind at a time when he was looking to build on the promise he showed at schools and underage level. 

“I think you just deal with it,” he says. “Injuries happen but I think there’s a lot of support in Munster, in fairness. You’re always kept in the loop with the seniors. If you want to meet the senior coaches, they’re open to it.

“But at the time my sister had a fairly serious back surgery. Just kind of seeing her trying to walk again and stuff like that, that’s kind of inspiring enough. Your injuries go to the back of your mind really and you just get on with it, you’re happy to be training and happy to be walking around.”

Having been a standout performer for Ardscoil Rís, captaining the Limerick school to the semi-final of the Munster Senior Schools Cup in 2017, Casey represented both his province and Ireland at U18 level.

A return to fitness has also allowed the nine to get senior minutes under his belt with boyhood club Shannon RFC in the All-Ireland League, as he continues to make up for lost time. 

“It’s a step up I suppose,” Casey continues. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming of since I was four. I’ve always been around the squad [Shannon]. My father coached the AIL winning team in 2009. My uncle played for Shannon, Mossy Lawler.

“I’ve always kind of been in and around Shannon setups. To play for them, it’s massive. It’s a step up in games so you’re ready for this sort of rugby [U20s].”

Given everything he has been through, being named in McNamara’s squad for the U20 Six Nations was a huge honour for Casey, and certainly something he didn’t take for granted. 

Craig Casey Munster's Casey will be pushing for the Ireland nine jersey. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

In addition, he has been named vice-captain alongside Leinster’s Charlie Ryan as part of an overall leadership group with skipper David Hawkshaw.

“It’s a massive honour,” he said at last week’s squad announcement in Dublin. “It’s a very exciting squad. So to be named in it, it’s pretty good, it’s pretty big.

“I was captain of Ardscoil. I suppose there’s a lot of leaders in the group who are not even in the leadership group. A lot of the lads have captained their schools and stuff like that. I think the leadership group, they’ll kind of work with the players more than a hierarchy I suppose. Yeah, there’s a lot of lads that are leaders and I think they’ll help each other.”

After games against Leinster and Munster development sides over Christmas, Ireland stepped up preparations for the championship with a four-day training camp in Fota Island this week.

England on the opening night of the campaign provides a formidable challenge first up, but with Ireland’s home games now set for Musgrave Park in Cork, Casey — along with the squad’s other Munster players — are looking forward to representing their country down south.

“Not just for the Munster lads, for the Irish U20 lads, it’s now our home and we’re the only international side to play in Cork,” he adds. “I suppose if we do it well, hopefully, we’ll get a big massive crowd out for us and build on it for years to come.

“It’s a development window for us as players but the ultimate goal is to win it. England are pretty stacked in the first game and that’s going to be a learning curve for us and hopefully, we’ll get the win in that game. It’s just good to be playing against players of that quality.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    JUVENTUS
    Higuain Premier League-bound as Chelsea confirm loan deal for Argentinian striker
    Higuain Premier League-bound as Chelsea confirm loan deal for Argentinian striker
    Ronaldo accepts €18.8m fine for tax evasion
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie