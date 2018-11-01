This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cricket Australia chairman resigns following ball-tampering scandal

Former captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were all banned for their roles in the incident.

By AFP Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 450 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4316514
David Peever has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Cricket Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images
David Peever has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Cricket Australia.
David Peever has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Cricket Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images

CRICKET AUSTRALIA CHAIRMAN David Peever has announced his resignation after coming under intense pressure over a ball-tampering scandal which has triggered an exodus of senior figures and long bans for three players.

The former Rio Tinto mining executive was only voted in for a new three-year term last week, days before a scathing independent review sparked by the cheating row slammed the governing body.

Calls have been mounting for Peever to go after it emerged that the CA-commissioned report was not provided to the country’s state associations before he was re-elected.

He was also widely criticised after an interview with broadcaster ABC this week in which he referred to the ball-tampering affair, which rattled the sport and caused an outcry among the Australian public, as a “hiccup”.

“Cricket Australia has today confirmed that Mr. David Peever has announced his resignation as chairman of the board of Cricket Australia, effective immediately,” the governing body said in a statement.

His deputy Earl Eddings, a former Cricket Australia director, was appointed as interim chairman.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA PRESS CONFERENCE David Peever. Source: AAP/PA Images

The review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre blasted CA’s conduct leading up to the tampering incident in March, when players were caught using sandpaper to alter the ball at a Test match in Cape Town.

It found that an “arrogant” and “controlling” culture within the governing body contributed to players, who existed in a “gilded bubble”, cheating in the pursuit of victory.

The document also included complaints that there was a bullying culture in elite men’s cricket.

It made 42 recommendations, including establishing an anti-harassment code to stop sledging and training to improve team leaders’ “moral courage”.

Peever had until now kept his job despite the exit of CA chief executive James Sutherland, coach Darren Lehmann and team performance boss Pat Howard.

Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, and batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months for their roles in the incident.

Peever, 61, was defiant in the immediate aftermath of the review, declaring he was “not embarrassed at all”, while acknowledging that the board shared responsibility for the events in South Africa.

He insisted he had no plans to resign, but The Australian newspaper reported that he was told by key stakeholders on Thursday that his position had become untenable.

“We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian cricket,” Eddings said.

“The board is keenly aware that we have a way to go to earn back the trust of the cricket community. We and the executive team are determined to make cricket stronger,” he added.

Former CA chief executive Malcolm Speed has called for Mark Taylor, a respected former captain and current board member, to take over as permanent chairman.

“David is the first to have come out of the corporate world rather than out of the cricket world and I think in this crisis that’s what’s shown here,” Speed said this week.

“Now, it’s not a hiccup, it’s much more than that, and my response to that was when I saw that interview and I thought Australian cricket can do better in choosing its chairman.

“The game deserves better governance, the game deserves better leadership.”

Peever, who took over the chairmanship from former Test opener Wally Edwards in 2015, has been a polarising figure.

He helped negotiate a new Aus$1.2 billion (US$855 million) broadcast deal for the organisation, but was widely criticised for his handling of a bitter 2017 pay dispute.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    ITALY
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says a return to England would be 'odd'
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says a return to England would be 'odd'
    Son-inspired Spurs advance at West Ham's expense
    Jamaica chief tips Bolt for call-up if he adds 'flair' to his game
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie