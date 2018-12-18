This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huge step forward as Cricket Ireland announce professional contracts for women

Part-time deals will be initially offered in early 2019.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 734 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4401870

CRICKET IRELAND HAS today announced a major step forward for its women’s national team with the introduction of professional playing contracts for the first time. 

The governing body says a small number of part-time contracts will be offered in early 2019, with the plan to expand this programme over subsequent years.

Ireland v Bangladesh - Women's T20 International Ireland recently competed at the WT20 in West Indies. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

The Cricket Ireland board endorsed the provision of women’s senior playing contracts after a recommendation at a recent board meeting.

“The professionalism shown by our senior women’s team during preparation, qualification and performance at the recent ICC T20 World Cup was a demonstration that this side of our sport is ready to progress and grow,” Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland chief executive, said. 

“Once again, we are grateful to Sport Ireland for their support in investing in this important development for Irish women’s cricket, enabling us to move into this exciting new period in our sport.”

The Ireland women’s national team recently competed at the World Twenty20 in the Caribbean, but lost all four of their pool games with defeats to Australia, Pakistan, India and New Zealand.

The end of the tournament also saw four long-serving players announce their international retirement with the Joyce twins, Isobel and Cecelia, Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe calling time on their careers.

Cricket Ireland expects to announce 2019 fixture details for Aaron Hamilton’s side in January, as it continues negotiations with other Full Member nations.

Meanwhile, the 19 players awarded men’s senior contracts for 2019 have been confirmed by Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth.

16 full-time contracts have been handed out, while three players have signed on part-time details as they are still playing English county cricket, namely Paul Stirling, Stuart Poynter and Tim Murtagh.

It is a huge year for Irish cricket with the senior men’s team set to play its second Test against Afghanistan, as well as welcoming England to Malahide for an ODI in May before the much-anticipated Test match against England at Lord’s later in the summer.

“There is no secret that Irish men’s cricket is coming to the end of a cycle, partly signified in 2018 with the retirement of Ed Joyce, Niall O’Brien and John Anderson,” Holdsworth said.

“Through this year’s central contracts — combined with the forthcoming Emerging Player contracts that will be announced in early 2019 — you will start to see a clear direction that we are heading in our succession planning for the future.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie