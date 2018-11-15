Croatia set up make-or-break showdown with England after last-gasp win over Spain

TIN JEDVAJ EXTRAORDINARY double saw Croatia blow their Nations League pool wide open with a 3-2 win against Spain on Thursday, setting up a make-or-break clash with England.

The World Cup finalists endured a miserable start to their Group 4 campaign in League A – thrashed by Spain in the reverse fixture and drawing with England – but they now head to Wembley in contention for a Finals place after an incredible finish in Zagreb.

Croatia beat Spain with a 93rd minute goal.



A tame first half was followed by a frantic second as Croatia were twice pegged back by a rampant Spain side, Dani Ceballos levelling after Andrej Kramaric’s opener, before a Sergio Ramos penalty cancelled out Jedvaj’s first international goal.

But the Croatia full-back ensured his side would not be denied, lashing in a rebound in the dying seconds to keep the hosts in the running.

Spain, meanwhile, face a nervous wait after completing their group campaign, now requiring a draw between the two teams in London to reach next year’s knockout stage.

