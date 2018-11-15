This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Croatia set up make-or-break showdown with England after last-gasp win over Spain

Croatia remain in the hunt for a Finals place in the Nations League.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:11 PM
Sime Vrsaljko and Tin Jedvaj celebrate for Croatia

TIN JEDVAJ EXTRAORDINARY double saw Croatia blow their Nations League pool wide open with a 3-2 win against Spain on Thursday, setting up a make-or-break clash with England.

The World Cup finalists endured a miserable start to their Group 4 campaign in League A – thrashed by Spain in the reverse fixture and drawing with England – but they now head to Wembley in contention for a Finals place after an incredible finish in Zagreb.

A tame first half was followed by a frantic second as Croatia were twice pegged back by a rampant Spain side, Dani Ceballos levelling after Andrej Kramaric’s opener, before a Sergio Ramos penalty cancelled out Jedvaj’s first international goal.

But the Croatia full-back ensured his side would not be denied, lashing in a rebound in the dying seconds to keep the hosts in the running.

Spain, meanwhile, face a nervous wait after completing their group campaign, now requiring a draw between the two teams in London to reach next year’s knockout stage.

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Northern Ireland

