This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham

There’s a South African flavour to the Barbarians XV this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 12:15 AM
1 hour ago 791 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4366134
Crockett won 71 caps for the All Blacks.
Image: Getty Images
Crockett won 71 caps for the All Blacks.
Crockett won 71 caps for the All Blacks.
Image: Getty Images

PROP WYATT CROCKETT will captain the Barbarians against Argentina in London this weekend, while South African trio Handre Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Schalk Brits have all been named in the XV.

Crockett, who won 71 caps with the All Blacks and was part of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup in 2015, announced his retirement from international rugby earlier this year but will lead out the Baa-Baas at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eight South Africans are in the starting line-up, including Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Siya Kolisi, Pollard and Du Toit — all of whom started in the Springboks’ loss to Wales last weekend.

It will be just the third time the Barbarians have faced Argentina in their entire 128-year history, with each team winning one of the previous meetings.

Barbarians:

15. Jack Debreczeni
14. Tommaso Benvenuti
13. Tom English
12. Damian de Allende
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
10. Handre Pollard
9. Leon Fukofuka

1. Wyatt Crockett
2. Schalk Brits
3. Trevor Nyakane
4. Luke Jones
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Replacements:

16. Steven Kitshoff
17. Malcolm Marx
18. Anton Peikrishvili
19. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
20. Jordan Taufua
21. Frank Lomani
22. Jesse Kriel
23. Elton Jantjies.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Messi's genius inspires Barcelona to secure top spot after shaky start against PSV
    Messi's genius inspires Barcelona to secure top spot after shaky start against PSV
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie