Saturday 3 November, 2018
Four red cards as Crossmaglen battle past Coalisland in Ulster SFC

Rian O’Neill hit seven points for the Armagh champions.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,065 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4321543
A crowd of 7,637 were in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this evening.
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO

Crossmaglen 0-12

Coalisland 0-10

CROSSMAGLEN ADVANCED THROUGH to the Ulster senior club football championship semi-finals this evening, but were made to work hard for their place in the last four.

The 11-time winners hit seven of the last 10 scores in Armagh to battle past Coalisland in a quarter-final tie which saw both sides reduced to 13 men.

Rian O’Neill scored seven points for Crossmaglen, who will now face the winners of Sunday’s quarter-final between Cargin and Gweedore in the semis.

The tone for a game played with an aggressive edge was set in the early exchanges as the referee allowed a number of big challenges go unpunished, before Coalisland had Brian Toner and Eoghan Hampsey sent off in quick succession.

With a two-man advantage, Crossmaglen were unable to pull clear and having led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break, found themselves behind in the second period when Callum Cumiskey and Johnny Hanratty saw red.

But the Armagh side weren’t to be denied in front of a crowd of 7,637 at the Athletic Grounds as brothers Rian and Oisin O’Neill produced a late salvo to tip the balance in their side’s favour. 

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
