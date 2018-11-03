Four red cards as Crossmaglen battle past Coalisland in Ulster SFC

A crowd of 7,637 were in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this evening.

A crowd of 7,637 were in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this evening.

Crossmaglen 0-12

Coalisland 0-10

CROSSMAGLEN ADVANCED THROUGH to the Ulster senior club football championship semi-finals this evening, but were made to work hard for their place in the last four.

The 11-time winners hit seven of the last 10 scores in Armagh to battle past Coalisland in a quarter-final tie which saw both sides reduced to 13 men.

Rian O’Neill scored seven points for Crossmaglen, who will now face the winners of Sunday’s quarter-final between Cargin and Gweedore in the semis.

The tone for a game played with an aggressive edge was set in the early exchanges as the referee allowed a number of big challenges go unpunished, before Coalisland had Brian Toner and Eoghan Hampsey sent off in quick succession.

With a two-man advantage, Crossmaglen were unable to pull clear and having led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break, found themselves behind in the second period when Callum Cumiskey and Johnny Hanratty saw red.

But the Armagh side weren’t to be denied in front of a crowd of 7,637 at the Athletic Grounds as brothers Rian and Oisin O’Neill produced a late salvo to tip the balance in their side’s favour.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: