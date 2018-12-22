This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City

Liverpool will lead the Premier League by four points at Christmas after City suffered a 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,420 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411832
Andros Townsend celebrates at Manchester City
Andros Townsend celebrates at Manchester City
Andros Townsend celebrates at Manchester City

ANDROS TOWNSEND SCORED a sensational goal-of-the-season contender as Crystal Palace dealt Manchester City’s Premier League title defence a body blow with a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

City enjoyed a regal dominance up until Ilkay Gundogan’s 26th-minute opener but Jeffrey Schlupp levelled six minutes later before Townsend turned the contest on its head with an outstanding long-range volley.

Luka Milivojevic increased City’s misery and delight at Anfield with a 51st-minute penalty that means Liverpool will celebrate Christmas with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Kevin De Bruyne’s overhit cross sailed in five minutes from time but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to undo the damage in the late rally that followed.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Andros Townsend celebrates scoring his goal-of-the-season contender this afternoon. Source: EMPICS Sport

Gundogan was involved alongside Bernardo Silva in carving through Palace for Leroy Sane to shoot wastefully into the side-netting in the 10th minute.

The Germany midfielder showed his countryman how it was done when he eased into the box to head home Fabian Delph’s searching cross.

Schlupp allowed Gundogan to run off him for the opener but more than atoned by shifting outside a tired Kyle Walker challenge and arrowing a strike into the bottom right corner.

If that finish was impressive, Townsend’s remarkable goal 10 minutes before half-time was something else altogether as he put his left foot sweetly through an audacious volley, leaving Ederson with no chance.

Pep Guardiola introduced City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for centre-back Nicolas Otamendi early in the second half but the reshuffle led to confused defending as Townsend headed Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross against the post.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Manchester City. Source: EMPICS Sport

Walker made a dreadfully rash challenge as Max Meyer sought to retrieve the rebound to concede a penalty and Milivojevic, who had a penalty saved by Ederson in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last season, made no mistake.

City’s response was disjointed before Sane cracked the outside of the right post with a 77th-minute free-kick.

De Bruyne’s freak goal then set nerves jangling and Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus spurned free-headed chances for Palace to hold on.

Advantage Liverpool

There is still a long way to go in the title race but City now have two defeats to set against Liverpool’s unbeaten record. Back-to-back away games are on the horizon and they cannot afford to lose any more ground before hosting Jurgen Klopp’s men in a blockbuster clash on 3 January.

The “can City be stopped?” fatalism of a couple of weeks ago now feels preposterous. Talking of fatalism, many Palace fans would have dismissed the notion of sitting six points clear of the drop zone at Christmas.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    LEINSTER
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April
    Michael Obafemi becomes youngest senior Irish international to score in the Premier League
    Watch: Townsend's stunning long-range volley stuns the Etihad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie