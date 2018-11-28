This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form

The Ireland attacker provided a goal and an assist as Portsmouth stayed four points clear of Sunderland.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 12:33 PM
45 minutes ago 1,211 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4364392
Ronan Curtis under pressure from Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas during his Republic of Ireland debut.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ronan Curtis under pressure from Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas during his Republic of Ireland debut.
Ronan Curtis under pressure from Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas during his Republic of Ireland debut.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RONAN CURTIS HAD a hand in both goals as Portsmouth defeated Walsall to maintain their four-point lead over Sunderland at the top of League One.

Pompey were 2-0 winners last night at Fratton Park. Curtis set up Oli Hawkins for the opening goal in the first half, before the Republic of Ireland international doubled the lead with a close-range finish shortly after the restart.

Since making the move from Derry City during the summer, Curtis has made an impressive start to life in England. The 22-year-old has scored seven times already this season, as well as chipping in with eight assists.

Despite being in fine form for his new club while operating on the left side of their attack, last night’s goal was his first since he scored the winner against Coventry City last month.

“It’s great to be back on the scoresheet and it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Hopefully now the confidence is back up and I can get a few more from the team. We’ve all got a good relationship and we’re all getting goals. It’s taken a bit of time, but everyone is gelling.

“There’s a great chemistry around the training ground and that’s the reason why we’re top of the league. The confidence is flowing and you’re not going to lose that if you keep winning games. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Having been a key player for Ireland at U21 level, Curtis made the step-up to the senior side recently. He debuted as a half-time substitute against Northern Ireland and was introduced from the bench again in last week’s clash with Denmark.

After making his international breakthrough under Martin O’Neill, the Donegal native is now keen to impress new Ireland manager Mick McCarthy ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign in March.

He said: “When I was younger, all I wanted to do was play for my country. Martin O’Neill gave me a chance and hopefully the new manager will see my potential.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    FOOTBALL
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie