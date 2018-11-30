This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cowboys end Saints' 10-game winning streak

This was a massive win for America’s Team.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 8:18 AM
45 minutes ago 629 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4368414
Dak Prescott: sacked five times.
Dak Prescott: sacked five times.
Dak Prescott: sacked five times.

THE DALLAS COWBOYS ended the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory in the NFL on Thursday.

This showdown produced a Cowboys team that was sorely missed and a second-half comeback from quarterback Drew Brees that was squandered by an uncharacteristic mistake.

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Saints were 4-0 when being shut out in the first quarter since 2017. New Orleans trailed Dallas 10-0 at AT&T Stadium, but they are now 4-1.

New Orleans were held scoreless in the first half, a feat last accomplished by none other than the hosting Cowboys in week four of the 2014 season. The Cowboys went on to win that game 38-17.

Brees’ 39 pass yards were his fewest in a first half since week three of 2004, when he was under center with the Chargers.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked five times through 40 minutes and seven times in the game. He had never won a game in his career when sacked five or more times (0-4), but that changed, too.

Dallas are rolling, New Orleans knocked from number one seed

Before the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team needed to treat this matchup like a Super Bowl. But, before you get to play in February, you have to make it through the playoffs and this Dallas win made that much more interesting.

The Saints’ loss knocked them out of the number one seed in the NFC and put the Los Angeles Rams atop the standings. The loss also kept New Orleans from clinching a playoff berth. 

The win keeps the Cowboys in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Dallas will enter week 14 at 7-5, with Philadelphia still on their schedule.

If the Eagles beat Washington on Monday they will be 6-6 this season. And, if Philadelphia can keep up the momentum and hand Dallas a loss on 9 December, then the Eagles will gain control of the division with the Eagles winning the tie-breaker. But, consecutive wins from the Eagles still do not promise a postseason run. 

The Cowboys will need to continue their streak next weekend and then face a fairly easy ride against teams like the Colts, Buccaneers and Giants.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie