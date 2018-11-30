Cowboys end Saints' 10-game winning streak

THE DALLAS COWBOYS ended the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory in the NFL on Thursday.

This showdown produced a Cowboys team that was sorely missed and a second-half comeback from quarterback Drew Brees that was squandered by an uncharacteristic mistake.

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Saints were 4-0 when being shut out in the first quarter since 2017. New Orleans trailed Dallas 10-0 at AT&T Stadium, but they are now 4-1.

New Orleans were held scoreless in the first half, a feat last accomplished by none other than the hosting Cowboys in week four of the 2014 season. The Cowboys went on to win that game 38-17.

Brees’ 39 pass yards were his fewest in a first half since week three of 2004, when he was under center with the Chargers.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked five times through 40 minutes and seven times in the game. He had never won a game in his career when sacked five or more times (0-4), but that changed, too.

Dallas are rolling, New Orleans knocked from number one seed

Before the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team needed to treat this matchup like a Super Bowl. But, before you get to play in February, you have to make it through the playoffs and this Dallas win made that much more interesting.

The Saints’ loss knocked them out of the number one seed in the NFC and put the Los Angeles Rams atop the standings. The loss also kept New Orleans from clinching a playoff berth.

The win keeps the Cowboys in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Dallas will enter week 14 at 7-5, with Philadelphia still on their schedule.

If the Eagles beat Washington on Monday they will be 6-6 this season. And, if Philadelphia can keep up the momentum and hand Dallas a loss on 9 December, then the Eagles will gain control of the division with the Eagles winning the tie-breaker. But, consecutive wins from the Eagles still do not promise a postseason run.

The Cowboys will need to continue their streak next weekend and then face a fairly easy ride against teams like the Colts, Buccaneers and Giants.