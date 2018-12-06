'I am eternally grateful': Ireland defender Delaney exits Cork City after six months

Delaney joined Cork City in June on an 18 month deal until the end of next season.

CORK CITY HAVE parted ways with Ireland international Damien Delaney after six months at the club where the 36-year-old just nine starts since arriving in June.

Delaney spent the majority of his career in England having moved to Leicester City in 2000, most recently making 170 appearances for Premier League side Crystal Palace — also making nine appearances for Ireland.

He arrived back at Turners Cross as John Caulfield’s men prepared for Champions League qualifiers against Legia Warsaw, while also attempting to defend their Premier Division and FAI Cup titles.

A poor performance against Bohemians which featured an unfortunate own goal at Dalymount Park was one of just 10 appearances made by Delaney, with Thursday’s news cutting short his stay having signed a contract until the end of 2019.

“I would like to thank everyone associated with Cork City for helping me to fulfil my long-held ambition to come back and play for the club again,” the player said.

Delaney returned to Cork City having spent six seasons at Crystal Palace. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“John Caulfield gave me that opportunity, and I am eternally grateful to him, his staff and my team mates. The chance to play European football at Turner’s Cross was a big box ticked for me, and I am delighted to have had that opportunity.

“I would like to wish John, his staff and the team the very best of luck for the future.”

Manager Caulfield thanked the defender for his efforts during his second spell at Cork City, wishing him well for the future.

“On behalf of the management and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Damien for his time at the club.” he said. “He had a big impact around the club in his time here, and we all wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

