Thursday 3 January, 2019
Waterford bring in ex-Irish international Damien Delaney following Cork City exit

The 37-year-old defender’s contract was recently cancelled by the Leesiders by mutual consent.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 10:27 AM
47 minutes ago 1,253 Views 1 Comment
Delaney playing for Cork City against Waterford last August.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney.

The 37-year-old defender joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit on the back of a short spell with hometown club Cork City.

Following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace, Delaney returned to Leeside last summer having spent 18 years in England. He signed an 18-month deal with City, but that was terminated last month by mutual consent.

The veteran centre-back is eager to experience European football once more when he links up with Alan Reynolds’ side, who finished fourth when they returned to the top flight last season after spending a decade in the second tier. 

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Delaney. “I spoke to Alan [Reynolds] and he told me the plans he has for the club and what he wants to do here and I want to be part of it.

“I played against the club last season of course and the pitch is excellent and they were a good footballing side, and I feel I still have a lot to give so it’s great to be able to come in.

“Europe is massive for the club too. The club did so well last season and deserve to be playing in Europe in 2019. I feel I can contribute to that and I’m really happy to do so.

“I finished with Cork in November and enjoyed Christmas but I can’t wait to be back at it, back to work and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Crystal Palace's Damien Delaney challenges Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the 2016 FA Cup final. Source: EMPICS Sport

Delaney, who won nine senior caps for Ireland, made 130 appearances with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. He also had spells with the likes of Leicester City, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town.

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring Damien to the club. He’s a top professional and he can see what we’re trying to do here.

“The experience that Damien will bring to the club is invaluable; he’s spent almost his whole career in the UK and the majority of the past five years playing in the Premier League.

“With European football this season too, it was important to add experience to our squad to complement other areas, and Damien fits the bill for us.

“Damien will be important to us to help bring our younger players on too, so it’s great to welcome him to the club.”

