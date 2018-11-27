'I'd swim over to work there': Duff hopeful of Celtic coaching role

DAMIEN DUFF HAS confirmed he is in talks with Celtic over joining the Scottish club in a coaching capacity, admitting it would be an ‘amazing environment’ to continue his career development.

The former Ireland winger is currently manager of the Shamrock Rovers U15 team having transitioned into coaching following his retirement in December 2015.

Duff has been coaching Shamrock Rovers underage teams in recent years. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Duff travelled to Glasgow to speak with Celtic last week and discussions are ongoing over the possibility of the 39-year-old succeeding Shaun Maloney as the club’s U20 coach.

“I spoke to them last week, I went over to the training ground, obviously so impressive,” Duff said on RTÉ’s Champions League coverage this evening.

“For me and most Irish men, it’s the biggest club in the world. There’s a role going there with the reserves and we’re still talking to them.

“Listen, what route am I going to go down after football? That’s all I know, I don’t have a school education, nothing, so I can’t go down that route so absolutely obsessed with football, obsessed with learning and improving, and that could be an amazing environment to do so.”

With a young family settled in Dublin, Duff has a number of factors to consider but added he would ‘swim over to work there’ if the opportunity presented itself.

“When there are kids involved, it’s obviously hard and emotional thing to do…maybe I’ll have to bribe them with getting a dog,” he joked.

“I’m afraid of dogs, so I’ll obviously have to rent two houses over there. It’s an amazing club and something will hopefully happen.”

