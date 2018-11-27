This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd swim over to work there': Duff hopeful of Celtic coaching role

The former Ireland winger confirmed he is in talks with the Scottish giants.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,018 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4363349

DAMIEN DUFF HAS confirmed he is in talks with Celtic over joining the Scottish club in a coaching capacity, admitting it would be an ‘amazing environment’ to continue his career development.

The former Ireland winger is currently manager of the Shamrock Rovers U15 team having transitioned into coaching following his retirement in December 2015.

Damien Duff Duff has been coaching Shamrock Rovers underage teams in recent years. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Duff travelled to Glasgow to speak with Celtic last week and discussions are ongoing over the possibility of the 39-year-old succeeding Shaun Maloney as the club’s U20 coach.  

“I spoke to them last week, I went over to the training ground, obviously so impressive,” Duff said on RTÉ’s Champions League coverage this evening.

“For me and most Irish men, it’s the biggest club in the world. There’s a role going there with the reserves and we’re still talking to them.

“Listen, what route am I going to go down after football? That’s all I know, I don’t have a school education, nothing, so I can’t go down that route so absolutely obsessed with football, obsessed with learning and improving, and that could be an amazing environment to do so.” 

With a young family settled in Dublin, Duff has a number of factors to consider but added he would ‘swim over to work there’ if the opportunity presented itself. 

“When there are kids involved, it’s obviously hard and emotional thing to do…maybe I’ll have to bribe them with getting a dog,” he joked.

“I’m afraid of dogs, so I’ll obviously have to rent two houses over there. It’s an amazing club and something will hopefully happen.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up
    Kenny's departure gives Dundalk owners a dose of League of Ireland's harsh reality
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    LEINSTER
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'It's not a huge deal': Leavy doesn't require procedure on neck strain
    Penny shines on debut, Murray returns and Connacht win in South Africa
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie