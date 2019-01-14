Duff promises 'to promote positive, attacking football' and 'play the Celtic Way'

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he can’t wait to get started in his new job as reserve-team coach at Celtic.

A week ago, the news was officially confirmed that 39-year-old was leaving his role as Shamrock Rovers U15s coach after securing a position in Glasgow.

The former Ireland and Chelsea winger, capped 100 times for the Boys in Green, has made no secret of his desire to become a top coach and sees the move as the next step in his own development.

In a statement released by the Hoops this evening, Duff promised to prepare Celtic’s young players for the senior squad by encouraging them to play an exciting brand of football.

“I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic in this new role and be part of a club for which I have such huge respect,” Duff said.

“It is a massive honour to be given this opportunity and I am looking forward to playing my part in developing our young players of the future.

We will be aiming to do all we can to create a good environment for our young players, to promote positive, attacking football, to play the Celtic Way and make them ready for the challenges of first-team football.

“I can’t wait get started in my new role and do all I can to make a positive difference to some exciting players we already have at the club.”

McManus during his days as Celtic captain. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Former Celtic captain Stephen McManus has also returned to the club to become coach of their U18s and first-team manager Brendan Rodgers added:

“We are delighted to welcome Damien and Stephen to Celtic. Both men are real high-calibre individuals who have a huge knowledge of the game.

“We are really pleased they have agreed to join the club and I know the ability they have as coaches and the experiences they have, being part of top-level football for so many years in their own careers, will be of huge benefit to our younger players.”

