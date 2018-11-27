This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Duff reportedly holds talks to take up coaching role at Celtic

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever wingers could be in line to join the Hoops’ U20s.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 11:31 AM
Damien Duff Duff is currently a coach with Shamrock Rovers' underage set-up. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAMIEN DUFF IS among the candidates for a coaching role with Celtic’s U20s, according to a report. 

The Irish Sun claim the ex-Ireland and Chelsea winger has held talks with the Glasgow giants about a position that has been vacant since Shaun Maloney left last September. 

Former Hoops star Maloney joined Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff with the Belgian national team.

Denis Irwin with Damien Duff Duff playing for the Celtic & Ireland legends against Denis Irwin of the Manchester United legends during the Liam Miller tribute match. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

39-year-old Duff has made no secret of his desire to pursue a career in coaching, and he is currently looking after Shamrock Rovers’ U15s team. 

He also knows Celtic first-team manager Brendan Rodgers from their time at Chelsea. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

