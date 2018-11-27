Duff reportedly holds talks to take up coaching role at Celtic

Duff is currently a coach with Shamrock Rovers' underage set-up. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAMIEN DUFF IS among the candidates for a coaching role with Celtic’s U20s, according to a report.

The Irish Sun claim the ex-Ireland and Chelsea winger has held talks with the Glasgow giants about a position that has been vacant since Shaun Maloney left last September.

Former Hoops star Maloney joined Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff with the Belgian national team.

Duff playing for the Celtic & Ireland legends against Denis Irwin of the Manchester United legends during the Liam Miller tribute match. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

39-year-old Duff has made no secret of his desire to pursue a career in coaching, and he is currently looking after Shamrock Rovers’ U15s team.

He also knows Celtic first-team manager Brendan Rodgers from their time at Chelsea.

