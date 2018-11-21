This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Wexford hurler to miss start of National League after suffering broken jaw in Fenway Classic

Damien Reck was hospitalised in Boston and needed surgery.

By John Fallon Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 3:07 PM
Reck: expected to be out for two to three months.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

VERSATILE WEXFORD HURLER Damien Reck looks set to miss the start of the national league after suffering a broken jaw in the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston on Sunday.

The 19-year old suffered the injury in the opening minute of their semi-final clash with All-Ireland champions Limerick when he collided with a knee after being knocked to the ground.

Play was held up for several minutes as the Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman was stretchered off at Fenway Park and taken to hospital.

Reck, an accomplished defender and midfielder since bursting on the scene last year as a Leaving Cert student, could be out for two to three months.

The DCU student was taken to hospital in Boston and underwent surgery and is not expected to come home until at least the weekend.

His father MJ, a former Wexford hurler who was on the 1996 squad which won the All-Ireland title, had travelled to Boston for the tournament and is remaining on there as his son recovers in hospital.

The Wexford squad arrived back in Ireland on Tuesday morning and arrangements are being put in place for Reck to travel home at some stage over the weekend.

