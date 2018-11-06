Cork City snap up ex-Sunderland defender Casey from Bohemians

LESS THAN 48 HOURS since their FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk, Cork City’s preparations for next season are up and running.

The Leesiders have announced the signing of 21-year-old Bohemians central defender Dan Casey on a two-year contract.

Cork City manager John Caulfield with new signing Dan Casey. Source: Cork City FC

The former St Joseph’s Boys player says he’s excited about the prospect of European football, with City set to feature in the Europa League qualifying rounds next summer after finishing second to Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“I am delighted,” Casey said. “This is a huge club and a good move for me. I hope this will be a great period in my career. Cork City have always been a tough team to play against, and I have enjoyed those battles, so I’m excited to be playing for Cork City.

“European football is a huge bonus and something I’m dying to experience. As a kid, playing in Europe is something you want to do, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.

“There are very good defenders here. They have shown that over the last couple of years, so it will be a tough challenge for me but one I am looking forward to.”

After starting in 31 of Bohemians’ 36 league games in 2018, Casey became a free agent when the season ended last month. He also helped the club to reach the FAI Cup semi-finals but a yellow card suspension ruled him out of the replay defeat to Cork.

Following a four-year spell on the books at Sunderland, Casey joined Bohs in July 2017. He’ll be fondly remembered by Gypsies supporters for scoring twice in the 3-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers on the opening day of this season.

Casey under pressure from Gary Shaw of Shamrock Rovers. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“Dan has had a major impact with Bohemians this season,” said Cork City manager John Caulfield. “He is a young player who has come back from England and made his mark in the league in the last year and a half.

“We are thrilled to bring him in. He’s good on the ball, very strong in the air, aggressive and has huge potential. He has tremendous hunger to go to the highest level, and is a player we think will fit brilliantly into our set-up.

“We can see how well he did this year in a very good Bohs side. We need ambitious, hungry players and he fits that bill.”

Casey’s departure is another blow to a Bohs side who lost midfielder JJ Lunney to Waterford last week. Defender Dan Byrne confirmed today that he’ll also be leaving the club, while versatile veteran Ian Morris has taken the manager’s job at Shelbourne.

