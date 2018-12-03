This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 3 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland underage international continues good form in Dutch top flight

Dan Crowley chipped in with his seventh assist of the season as Willem II overcame AZ Alkmaar.

By Paul Dollery Monday 3 Dec 2018, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,314 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4373616
Dan Crowley of Willem II is challenged by AZ Alkmaar's Albert Gudmundsson.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dan Crowley of Willem II is challenged by AZ Alkmaar's Albert Gudmundsson.
Dan Crowley of Willem II is challenged by AZ Alkmaar's Albert Gudmundsson.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

YOUNG PLAYMAKER DAN Crowley played a pivotal role as Willem II recorded their most significant victory of the season over the weekend.

The Dutch side, who are managed by former Ajax boss Adrie Koster, moved up to 11th place in the Eredivisie by winning 2-0 away to AZ Alkmaar.

A former Ireland underage international, Crowley has been earning plenty of positive reviews for his performances in the Netherlands this season.

As well as scoring three goals in all competitions, the 21-year-old midfielder has assisted seven others — the most recent of which set up Fran Sol for the opening goal against AZ Alkmaar.

Crowley was a highly-touted prospect during his youth, which prompted Arsenal to part with a fee of £200,000 to sign him from Aston Villa at the age of 16.

A first-team breakthrough didn’t materialise with the Gunners, and while he did gain experience during loan spells at Barnsley and Oxford United, his career as a senior footballer never got off the ground in England.

Willem II brought him to the Dutch top flight last year and the skilful youngster finally appears to be delivering on the kind of promise that once led Jack Wilshere to declare that he’ll have “a big future” in the game.

Crowley, who was born in Coventry, has also represented England at underage level. However, in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, he declared his preference for an international career with the Boys in Green.

“When I have gone away with England I have never felt like it was me” said Crowley, whose grandfather hails from Waterford. “You are not allowed [to have] an opinion for England. If you do you are seen to have a bad attitude.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    Neymar injured at Bordeaux as PSG's Ligue 1 win streak ends at 14
    Inter twice pegged back by Roma to fall further behind Serie A leaders Juve
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton after home draw with Manchester United
    Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton after home draw with Manchester United
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    He was our best player, by far â Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    Man United 'a million miles from top four', warns Gary Neville

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie