This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leavy impresses on audition for seven shirt after luckless SOB injury

O’Brien’s first-half broken arm opened the door for his Leinster team-mate to shine.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 10:29 PM
41 minutes ago 1,748 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4333461

YOU CAN’T HELP but feel sorry for Sean O’Brien.

The Tullow man simply has no luck. Back in an Ireland jersey for the first time in a year, he didn’t even last 40 minutes before his latest injury setback.

Sean O'Brien Sean O'Brien suffered another cruel injury. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

O’Brien launched himself into a tackle on Tomás Lavanini with his typical vigour but was deeply unfortunate that the Pumas lock’s head collided with his right forearm, causing instant pain.

Ireland’s medics ran to O’Brien but the look on his face said it all and Schmidt’s post-match confirmation of an arm break requiring surgery was no surprise.

Sympathy for the 31-year-old will be widespread but he knows better than anyone how quickly professional rugby moves on.

Just as Dan Leavy took his opportunity when Josh van der Flier went down injured in the dramatic win over France at the beginning of Ireland’s Grand Slam run, he delivered off the bench in place of O’Brien against Argentina.

There was an early penalty in the second half, a technical offence for tackling Emiliano Boffelli while he was on the ground, and though it gave up three points to the boot of Nicolás Sánchez, the effort still showed what Leavy is all about.

Tackle everything that moves, as hard as you can. Carry every ball that comes your way, as explosively as possible. Turnover any opposition possession that falls within your eyeline, as aggressively as ever.

Leavy’ influence in the second half was telling for Ireland as they emerged 28-17 winners against the Pumas and the Leinster openside was unlucky not to have a try to crown his abrasive showing, being held up under the posts just before Luke McGrath sniped over from the resulting scrum for the third Irish five-pointer.

Dan Leavy makes an offload Leavy offloads against the Pumas. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leavy’s competitiveness even won him what is increasingly becoming a rarity in the modern game, a clean turnover. So often, ball-carriers cling onto the ball and give up a penalty, but Leavy stripped the Pumas clean.

On the ball, Leavy put together a busy 11-carry performance as he eked out 37 metres, beat one defender and popped away two offloads.

Leavy was prominent in the defensive line too, completing seven tackles and hammering his shoulder into several Argentina carriers.

In short, this was an excellent audition for the starting seven shirt against the All Blacks next weekend. 

“Dan, not long after he came on, gave up a bit of an unlucky penalty,” said Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt of Leavy’s performance. “He was still on the ground and he clipped Boffelli who, if he had played the ball, it might have been play on, so he’s a bit unlucky there.

“His competitiveness, how combative he is, how keen he is to get involved, I thought he did a really good job. 

“He carried down the left wing a couple of times, he carried through the middle a couple of times, defensively he was strong, got some good pressure on the ball. That’s what you want from a seven.”

However, Schmidt underlined the ability of other back rows in his squad and suggested that Leavy isn’t quite a shoo-in for the seven shirt next weekend.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy Leavy embraces man of the match James Ryan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Josh van der Flier is understandably a Schmidt favourite and has good form behind him, while Jordi Murphy has delivered for Ireland in the past too. 

“I do think there are some other sevens who are going very well as well,” said Schmidt. “Josh obviously did in Chicago and that’s a tough decision for us during the week, which is exactly what we want.

“We’re disappointed not to have Sean O’Brien in that decision-making mix but the seven loose forwards that are in the squad, or seven-and-a-half if you count Tadhg Beirne, it’s an uncomfortable decision that’s going to have to be made.

“It does add comfort knowing that Dan, on the back of a couple of hit-outs, has slotted straight back in as well as he did. We didn’t anticipate it being too different.

“He spent plenty of time with us during the Six Nations and while he only played 20 minutes in Australia, he spent plenty of time with the squad.

“For him to hit the ground running is fantastic for us and it will add confidence to Dan.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was thinking 'here we go, dÃ©jÃ  vu...': Gatland thrilled to turn tables on Australia
    'I was thinking 'here we go, déjà vu...': Gatland thrilled to turn tables on Australia
    Drama in Paris as Springboks score 85th minute try to take victory
    How we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the 11-point victory over Argentina
    FOOTBALL
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    IRELAND
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    ARGENTINA
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie