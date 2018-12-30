Nunes hailed as the best female fighter ever following historic UFC victory

TWO-WEIGHT UFC CHAMPION Amanda Nunes is the best female fighter of all time, according to president Dana White.

Nunes became just the third fighter — after Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier — to hold two UFC belts simultaneously as she added to her bantamweight title with the featherweight strap last night in Los Angeles.

The Brazilian needed just 51 seconds to knock out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232, prompting White to declare her the greatest ever.

She won the bantamweight title back in 2016 by dethroning Miesha Tate, before knocking out former champion Ronda Rousey in her first defence of the strap.

“She’s the best ever. How can you deny it? You can’t deny that she’s the best ever,” White told a news conference. “That’s what this fight was for. This fight was to find out.

“But if you look at her resume and who she beat, she’s the best ever. Nobody can dispute that. You can try, you can say some stupid shit, but she’s the best ever.”

He added: “You think Amanda Nunes isn’t going to be a star after this? I fucking guarantee it. I promise you that.

“The place went crazy for her and I don’t know what’s next. On Tuesday, we’ll be back in the office and we’ll have a meeting and we’ll figure out what’s next for her.”

