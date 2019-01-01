This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC boss expects Nurmagomedov and McGregor to fight again this year

The pair clashed in Las Vegas last October, when Nurmagomedov managed a fourth-round submission victory.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 7:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,635 Views 7 Comments
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

DANA WHITE BELIEVES a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will happen in 2019.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended the UFC lightweight title against former champion McGregor in Las Vegas last October.

The undefeated Russian recorded a resounding victory via fourth-round submission at UFC 229.

“I think a lot of people want to see that fight,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ regarding the prospect of a second meeting of the pair in the octagon. 

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both temporarily suspended as a result of the brawl that marred the aftermath of their fight. A disciplinary hearing is expected to take place when the Nevada State Athletic Commission meets on 29 January.

White says no plans for the summit of the 155-pound division will be made until that situation has been resolved. He added that top contender Tony Ferguson and reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway are also potential challengers to Nurmagomedov. 

“We still haven’t gone before the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That’s got to happen,” White said. “When it does, we can figure out how this whole thing plays out.

“Is Max [Holloway] moving to 155? Tony Ferguson is obviously in the mix. We’ve got to see how this thing plays out.”

When asked if he thinks a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor will occur some time this year, White said: “Yeah, I do. Obviously guys are going to have to win and it depends on how long the suspensions are and things like that.

“As long as everything goes right, this fight should happen.”

