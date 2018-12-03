UFC boss hints at Poirier rematch for McGregor's next bout

A SECOND FIGHT against Dustin Poirier (24-5) makes sense for Conor McGregor (21-4) when the Irish mixed martial arts star makes his return to the octagon.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White, who’s keen on a rematch of the featherweight bout that took place between the pair in Las Vegas in September 2014.

Conor McGregor Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

At UFC 178, McGregor needed less than two minutes to dispose of the Louisiana native via TKO. Both fighters have since moved up to the lightweight division, where they’re currently ranked #2 and #3 respectively.

McGregor’s last outing was a submission defeat to 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. Poirier, who stopped former lightweight title-holder Eddie Alvarez in July, was scheduled to face Nate Diaz last month before being forced to withdraw due to a hip injury.

Speaking about the future of the division over the weekend, Dana White expressed his preference for Nurmagomedov to make his next title defence against top-ranked contender Tony Ferguson, with the winner to face the man who emerges victorious from a potential McGregor-Poirier rematch.

“The fight that makes sense right now is probably [Dustin] Poirier,” White told FOX Sports 1, when quizzed about McGregor’s next move. “Then Tony [Ferguson] gets a shot at the title and the two winners fight each other.

“But I’m not sure exactly on a date when Conor’s going to fight yet. We have to get through this Nevada State Athletic Commission stuff first.”

Dustin Poirier Source: Jeff McIntosh

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are facing possible fines and suspensions as a result of the melee that occurred in the aftermath of their bout in Las Vegas. A Nevada State Athletic Commission disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place on 10 December.

White said: “Who knows what these guys are going to get for suspensions? If it was just a fine, that would be one thing. They’re definitely getting suspended. I can’t see a scenario where they don’t get suspended, so I can’t do anything.”

He added: “I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to make fights, no matter who’s here and who’s not. I have to make fights, so I will continue to make fights until we find out what the suspensions are. When the suspensions are laid down, I will continue to make fights until they are back.”

