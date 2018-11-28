This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One of Stephen Kenny's first signings has given Dundalk a timely boost

Dane Massey has signed up for two more years at the club he first joined ahead of the 2013 season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,914 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4364631
Dane Massey with his daughter Georgia after Dundalk's win over Cork City in the FAI Cup final earlier this month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dane Massey with his daughter Georgia after Dundalk's win over Cork City in the FAI Cup final earlier this month.
Dane Massey with his daughter Georgia after Dundalk's win over Cork City in the FAI Cup final earlier this month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE ABSENCE OF a manager hasn’t deterred Dane Massey from extending his stay with Dundalk.

The Premier Division and FAI Cup winners for 2018 announced today that the 30-year-old left-back has signed a two-year contract extension.

The Lilywhites are currently in the process of finding a new first-team boss after Stephen Kenny left recently to take over as Republic of Ireland U21 manager, before he’s promoted to the senior role in 2020.

However, Massey insists that he wasn’t put off by the departure of such a key figure, who brought him to the club from Bray Wanderers shortly after he took over in 2012.

“It’s great to get the deal done,” Massey said. “Things have changed a little bit in the last few days with Stephen Kenny leaving the club. I have full confidence in whoever comes in next. It’s a great club here.

“We are the most suited for it to happen now and we are at our strongest on the pitch. There is great potential in the squad and we can go on from here. There was no question about signing back and I am just delighted for it to be done.”

In over 200 appearances for Dundalk, Massey has won four Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and two League Cups. He has also played on 23 occasions in European competition, the highlight of which was a memorable run to the group stages of the Europa League in 2016.

“It has been a rollercoaster since the day I signed,” the Dubliner added. “Four leagues, two FAI Cups, two doubles and the European adventure. It has been a whirlwhind and this year I have had the birth of my daughter too.

“Everyone in the club makes me and my family feel so welcome. That has had a major part to play. All the fans and the staff at the club have been great to me. There has been no doubt about me coming back and I am delighted to be staying.”

Massey is the latest player to sign a new deal at Dundalk. The only key member of their double-winning squad who has yet to commit for next year is midfielder Robbie Benson.

“As a club, we are delighted that Dane has committed the next two years of his football career to the team,” said Mal Brannigan, Dundalk FC’s chief executive. “He has played a vital role in bringing success to Oriel Park during his time here and it illustrates that he has a firm belief that this success will continue.”

