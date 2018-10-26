This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've really enjoyed my time here' - Former Liverpool defender Cleary agrees new deal with champions Dundalk

Daniel Cleary spent time with Liverpool and Birmingham before moving to Dundalk in 2018.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 26 Oct 2018, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,671 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4308152
Cleary moved to Liverpool as an 18-year-old and joined Dundalk at the start of 2018.
Cleary moved to Liverpool as an 18-year-old and joined Dundalk at the start of 2018.
Cleary moved to Liverpool as an 18-year-old and joined Dundalk at the start of 2018.

DANIEL CLEARY HAS signed a new three-year deal with newly-crowned SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk following a successful first campaign at Oriel Park where the defender could claim a league and cup double.

The 22-year-old spent time at both Liverpool and Birmingham City during his teenage years, and was named on the bench by Brendan Rodgers for a Europa League meeting with Bordeaux in September 2015.

Cleary returned to Ireland and was signed by Dundalk at the beginning of 2018. The defender has made 25 appearances so far this season and was instrumental in helping the Lilywhites secure their fourth title in five seasons.

“It’s great to sign and get the deal over the line,” the player said on Friday. “I’m buzzing to spend the next three years at this club, it’s a magnificent club. I’ve really enjoyed every minute of my first season here.”

Dylan Connolly, Daniel Cleary, Gary Rogers and Ronan Murray celebrate winning the league Cleary celebrates winning the Premier Division title with his Dundalk team-mates three weeks ago. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cleary was a key component of Stephen Kenny’s backline throughout 2018. The Louth club stormed to the title, scoring 84 goals and conceding just 19 during 35 games.

They face Bohemians in their final league outing later tonight, before taking on Cork City in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 4 November looking to complete the double.

“I had my first competitive game at the start of this season and the season has gone so quick since then,” Cleary added. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here, we had a successful year and we have an unbelievable team here so I’m happy to commit my future to this club.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie