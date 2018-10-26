'I've really enjoyed my time here' - Former Liverpool defender Cleary agrees new deal with champions Dundalk

Cleary moved to Liverpool as an 18-year-old and joined Dundalk at the start of 2018.

DANIEL CLEARY HAS signed a new three-year deal with newly-crowned SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk following a successful first campaign at Oriel Park where the defender could claim a league and cup double.

The 22-year-old spent time at both Liverpool and Birmingham City during his teenage years, and was named on the bench by Brendan Rodgers for a Europa League meeting with Bordeaux in September 2015.

Cleary returned to Ireland and was signed by Dundalk at the beginning of 2018. The defender has made 25 appearances so far this season and was instrumental in helping the Lilywhites secure their fourth title in five seasons.

“It’s great to sign and get the deal over the line,” the player said on Friday. “I’m buzzing to spend the next three years at this club, it’s a magnificent club. I’ve really enjoyed every minute of my first season here.”

Cleary celebrates winning the Premier Division title with his Dundalk team-mates three weeks ago. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cleary was a key component of Stephen Kenny’s backline throughout 2018. The Louth club stormed to the title, scoring 84 goals and conceding just 19 during 35 games.

They face Bohemians in their final league outing later tonight, before taking on Cork City in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 4 November looking to complete the double.

“I had my first competitive game at the start of this season and the season has gone so quick since then,” Cleary added. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here, we had a successful year and we have an unbelievable team here so I’m happy to commit my future to this club.”

