This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They can have it': Daniel Cormier relinquishes light heavyweight title ahead of Jones-Gustafsson 2

The champ-champ is no more following his statement to Ariel Helwani on Friday.

By Cian Roche Friday 28 Dec 2018, 9:49 PM
42 minutes ago 1,353 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4416715
Daniel Cormier with the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles after his victory over Derrick Lewis in November.
Image: Jason Silva
Daniel Cormier with the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles after his victory over Derrick Lewis in November.
Daniel Cormier with the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles after his victory over Derrick Lewis in November.
Image: Jason Silva

DANIEL CORMIER IS no longer the UFC’s light heavyweight champion after relinquishing his strap ahead of Jon Jones’ rematch with Alexander Gustafsson in LA on Saturday night.

Cormier, the first man to defend both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles, said today that he would not wait to be stripped of his belt, which UFC 232 headliners Jones and Gustafsson will be contesting.

The 39-year-old would have been stripped as soon as the card’s main event began in Inglewood this weekend.

“Today I am going to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight title,” Cormier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an exclusive statement.

I am not going to be stripped of the belt that I’ve defended with my all for three and a half years. Being stripped of a title suggests you’ve done something wrong, and I haven’t.

“I’d rather walk away this way, with my head held high as it always has been, than have the history books say I was stripped.

“I’ve defended this title this year. I was approached with the idea of fighting at heavyweight, so I took it. I fought three times in 2018.

No champion has been more active than me. I am the fighter of the year. My story and my legacy will not include me being stripped of a title. They can have it.”

Martial Arts 2018: UFC 230 Daniel Cormier beat Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion in July. Source: Jason Silva

The wrestler became heavyweight champion earlier this year when he knocked out the highly favoured Stipe Miocic in the first round of their UFC 226 main event.

Cormier became only the second fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously – the first being Ireland’s Conor McGregor who won both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    LIVERPOOL
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    ULSTER
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    As it happened: Connacht v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool is 'very presumptuous'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie