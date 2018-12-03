Daniel Flynn opts out of Kildare squad, while Fennelly joins as performance coach

THE KILDARE PANEL for the upcoming O’Byrne Cup campaign has been released, with Daniel Flynn and Niall Kelly the big names not included in Cian O’Neill’s squad.

Powerful forward Flynn, who was nominated for an All-Star this year, has opted out of the Kildare squad next year to focus on finishing his Masters degree in accountancy at Maynooth University before he heads off travelling.

Kelly is currently travelling on a three-month trip but may yet return to the fold at some stage in 2019. The 39-man Lilywhites panel features 11 players from the All-Ireland winning U20 squad, including EirGrid footballer of the year Jimmy Hyland.

Meanwhile, Kildare Now reports that Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly has joined O’Neill’s backroom team as performance coach ahead of the new season. Back in October, Fennelly spoke about his eagerness to get involved with an inter-county team in some capacity.

Fennelly captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to the Leinster club hurling title yesterday, where they defeated Ballyboden St Enda’s in the final. He works as a lecturer at LIT in Sports Science and will replace Jason McGahan, who has taken up a role as the head of athletic development in Kerry.

Kildare begin their O’Byrne Cup campaign against Carlow in Newbridge on 15 December, with further games to follow against Offaly (20 December) and Westmeath (5 January).

Kildare’s O’Byrne Cup panel

Mark Donnellan

Aaron O’Neill

Peter Kelly

David Hyland

Mick O’Grady

Mark Hyland

Mark Dempsey

Mark Barrett

DJ Earley

John O’Toole

Eoin Doyle

Keith Cribbin

Cian O’Donoghue

Kevin Flynn

James Murray

Conor Hartley

David Malone

Jason Gibbons

Kevin Feely

Tommy Moolick

Fionn Dowling

Paschal Connell

Fergal Conway

Aaron Masterson

David Slattery

Paul Cribbin

Mark Sherry

Paddy Brophy

Eoghan O’Flaherty

Adam Tyrrell

Tony Archbold

Neil Flynn

Chris Healy

Jimmy Hyland

Padraig Nash

Ben McCormack

Brian McLaughlin

Padraig Fogarty

Kevin O’Callaghan.

