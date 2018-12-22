This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was still playing amateur this time last year': Kelly agrees two-year deal with Dundalk

Daniel Kelly was playing Leinster Senior League football last year and today agreed to join the the double-winners.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4411634
Kelly scored seven goals last season for Bray and Bohemians.
Image: Bohemians Twitter


Image: Bohemians Twitter

DUNDALK HAVE AGREED a deal for former Bray Wanderers and Bohemians forward Daniel Kelly, following a promising 2018 campaign which saw the Dubliner impress at Dalymount Park throughout the second half of last season.

Kelly recently spent time in England on trial with Bolton Wanderers, but has opted to remain in Ireland and sign for the SSE Airtricity League and FAI Cup champions.

The player spent the first half of last season at Bray Wanderers, having played for Leinster Senior League side St Patrick’s CYFC, before moving across to Phibsborough to link up with Keith Long’s side.

Daniel Kelly celebrates scoring his side's second goal The forward recently spent time on trial with Bolton Wanderers after an impressive end to last season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I am buzzing, I am delighted to get the deal confirmed and everything sorted. It has been a mental couple of weeks for myself and it has been a hectic few months,” Kelly said on agreeing a two-year deal with the Lilywhites.

“I was still playing amateur this time last year. I got my move to Bray Wanderers and then on to Bohemians so it all kicked off there. I can’t wait to get going now.”

The 22-year-old said that getting the opportunity to compete for silverware was a big factor in joining the Oriel Park club.

“The main reason I have come here is to win trophies,” Kelly said. “I have come to the best club in Ireland and we want to show that next year. I want to be a massive part of that. Hopefully we can make Oriel Park a fortress and do well in Europe too.”

Vinny Perth, who is expected to be unveiled as Dundalk’s new manager with John Gill as his assistant, said the Premier Division champions were getting a player with big potential for the future.

“Daniel is a good young player,” Perth said. “He is someone that we feel that we can develop. Full-time football is the next stage in his progression. Credit has to go to Bray Wanderers for giving him his chance in the league of Ireland and also to Bohemians who gave him a chance to further his development in the summer.

“We feel that a full-time environment will help him. It’s up to him how good he wants to be but we feel that we can help him to the next stage in his career.”

