Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge charged by FA over alleged betting breaches

LIVERPOOL STRIKER DANIEL Sturridge says that he has ‘never gambled on football’ after he was charged by the FA for an alleged breach of betting rules.

The incidents under investigation took place in January 2018, the FA said in a statement on Monday evening.

Sturridge, 29, has until 6pm on Tuesday 20 November to respond to the charge.

“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so,” a Liverpool spokesperson told the BBC.

“Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

“As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”

Sturridge’s misconduct charge relates to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b) of the FA’s Betting Rules.

Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) concerns “any other matter [outside of matches and competitions] concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including… the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Rule E8(1)(b) states that “where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

