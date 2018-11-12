This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge charged by FA over alleged betting breaches

Sturridge has ‘stated categorically that he has never gambled on football,’ a Liverpool spokesperson said.

By Niall Kelly Monday 12 Nov 2018, 6:49 PM
21 minutes ago 912 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4335759
Sturridge: "full and unequivocal cooperation" with FA investigation.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Sturridge:
Sturridge: "full and unequivocal cooperation" with FA investigation.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL STRIKER DANIEL Sturridge says that he has ‘never gambled on football’ after he was charged by the FA for an alleged breach of betting rules.

The incidents under investigation took place in January 2018, the FA said in a statement on Monday evening.

Sturridge, 29, has until 6pm on Tuesday 20 November to respond to the charge.

“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so,” a Liverpool spokesperson told the BBC.

“Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

“As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”

Sturridge’s misconduct charge relates to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b) of the FA’s Betting Rules.

Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) concerns “any other matter [outside of matches and competitions] concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including… the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Rule E8(1)(b) states that “where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie