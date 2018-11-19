This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A black day for our club' - Mullingar Town apologise for attack on referee after soccer match

Daniel Sweeney was hospitalised following the game in Westmeath.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 19 Nov 2018, 12:13 PM
38 minutes ago 3,816 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4346936
Referee Daniel Sweeney was attacked after a match in Horseleap.
Image: Twitter - @rtenews
Referee Daniel Sweeney was attacked after a match in Horseleap.
Referee Daniel Sweeney was attacked after a match in Horseleap.
Image: Twitter - @rtenews

MULLINGAR TOWN FOOTBALL club have released a statement to apologise to referee Daniel Sweeney following the incident in a game last weekend which saw him assaulted and hospitalised. 

The statement describes the incident as ‘a devastating and disgraceful attack’ with the club outlining that the events after the match in Horseleap in Westmeath will forever ‘be a black day’ for the club.

The club have wished Sweeney well and created a fund to help support him after he sustained severe facial injuries which required him to undergo surgery and have resulted in him being unable to work.

In an interview with RTÉ News last week, the referee said he has forgiven those who attacked him.

There was widespread condemnation of the attack in the aftermath. Minster with responsibility for Sport Brendan Griffin said he was ‘appalled’ by the incident and would discuss the matter with FAI CEO John Delaney.

The statement from Mullingar Town reads in full:

“Mullingar Town A.F.C would like to issue a formal statement regarding the events of last week, the delay in making any comments up until this period was with due respect to the Sweeney family and An Garda Síochana.

“First and foremost we wish to send our most sincere apologies to Daniel Sweeney and his family following the devastating and disgraceful attack after the game against Horsesleap United in Offaly on 11 November.

“We also want to issue our apologies to The Irish Soccer Referees Society and to Paul Malone and his fellow referees in the Midlands who take charge of games in The Combined Counties Football League every week. Mullingar Town would also like to apologise to The Football Association of Ireland and to The Minister of Sport Brendan Griffin.

“We as a club do not condone or promote the actions that occurred after the game last week. That is not who we are as a club. Mullingar Town A.F.C have been playing football for 130 years, in various leagues and cups and we pride ourselves on our core values of respect, good sportsmanship and the inclusion of all in our community. That is what we wish to instil in all of our players and how we will conduct ourselves in the future.

“We are so deeply sorry for what happened last Sunday, it is and forever will be a black day for our club and for sport in general. Mullingar Town set out that day to play a game of football and never expected or intended to be involved in an assault on a referee and once again we want to say sorry to Daniel and to his family.

“We wish him all the best in a hopefully quick recovery from his injuries and see him back refereeing again. We offer our support to the Sweeney family in any way that they may need it.

DSweeneyFund Source: GoFundMe

“We have created the “Referee Daniel Sweeney Recovery Fund” and would like to ask anyone who can to please donate to it and share it to support Daniel and his family.
We are sorry to all that this has affected and to all who have been let down by the incident. We will strive to work hard to gain the respect of the community again.

“Martin Moore

Chairman

Mullingar Town A.F.C.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'
    O'Neill dismisses 'ludicrous' notion of fast-tracking Obafemi to avoid Rice repeat
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    DENMARK
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign
    'Sometimes it's hard because luck is against you' - Danish boss sympathises with O'Neill
    NEW ZEALAND
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Best 'physically exhausted, mentally ecstatic' after leading second Irish win over All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie